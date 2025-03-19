Former Montenegro striker Andrija Delibasic has died just two years after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. | Getty Images

Former LaLiga striker Andrija Delibasic has died age 43 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

The Montenegro international was perhaps best-known for his goal in a 2-2 draw against England during a Euro 2012 qualifier in Podgorica. Over his career, he played for several Spanish clubs, including Real Mallorca, Real Sociedad, Hercules, and Rayo Vallecano.

Delibasic won two Serbian league titles with Partizan Belgrade and was part of Benfica’s 2005 Portuguese league-winning squad. He earned 21 caps for Montenegro before moving into coaching, leading Montenegrin club Mornar from 2021 to 2023.

His former clubs paid tribute, with Hercules stating: “We lament the passing of Andrija Delibasic. He was the key to our promotion to the Primera Liga in 2009-10. He scored 20 goals in two seasons for us. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Spanish club Mallorca added: “We deeply regret the loss of our former player, Andrija Delibasic. We send our thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

Throughout his career, Delibasic also played for Portuguese clubs Braga and Beira-Mar, Greek club AEK Athens, and Thai side Ratchaburi. He finished his playing career with Sutjeska, the club based in his hometown of Niksic.