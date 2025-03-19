Andrija Delibasic: Montenegro footballer dies age 43 - two years after brain tumour diagnosis

Former Montenegro striker Andrija Delibasic has died just two years after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.placeholder image
Former Montenegro striker Andrija Delibasic has died just two years after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. | Getty Images
Former LaLiga striker Andrija Delibasic has died age 43 after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

The Montenegro international was perhaps best-known for his goal in a 2-2 draw against England during a Euro 2012 qualifier in Podgorica. Over his career, he played for several Spanish clubs, including Real Mallorca, Real Sociedad, Hercules, and Rayo Vallecano.

Delibasic won two Serbian league titles with Partizan Belgrade and was part of Benfica’s 2005 Portuguese league-winning squad. He earned 21 caps for Montenegro before moving into coaching, leading Montenegrin club Mornar from 2021 to 2023.

Following his brain tumour diagnosis, Delibasic underwent surgery. His death was reported by media in his home country earlier today (March 19).

His former clubs paid tribute, with Hercules stating: “We lament the passing of Andrija Delibasic. He was the key to our promotion to the Primera Liga in 2009-10. He scored 20 goals in two seasons for us. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Spanish club Mallorca added: “We deeply regret the loss of our former player, Andrija Delibasic. We send our thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

Throughout his career, Delibasic also played for Portuguese clubs Braga and Beira-Mar, Greek club AEK Athens, and Thai side Ratchaburi. He finished his playing career with Sutjeska, the club based in his hometown of Niksic.

