Footballer Bruce Dombolo, who turned to a life of crime before becoming a film and TV star, has died age 39. | Getty Images

A footballer who turned to a life of crime when his career fell apart - then transformed his life on the big screen - has died age 39.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to local media reports, former French footballer Bruce Dombolo has died in his sleep. Born in Marseille, the midfielder played for Ancona in Serie A after rising through the ranks at Auxerre’s academy.

He went on to play for both Pro Vasto in Italy and Marignane in France, before falling into a life of crime. At the age of 20, his football career was cut short when he was jailed for two years for armed robbery, before being sentenced for a further eight years for his part in a jewellery heist in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After serving his time behind bars, Dombolo completely turned his life around, entering the world of French film and television. According to IMDB, he had 10 acting roles, starting with Djibril in L’enfant de Personne in 2021, followed by credits in the likes of Sage-homme (2023) and Neuilly-Poissy (2024). During this time, he even found time to become a Connect Four champion.

Footballer Bruce Dombolo, who turned to a life of crime before becoming a film and TV star, has died age 39. | Getty Images

Dombolo’s agent confirmed to French publication La Parisien that the film and TV star died last weekend.

Speaking about his past a few years ago, Dombolo said: “Some people fall into robbery of their own accord, and sadly I was one such person. I didn't think, but instead went to see some friends who were doing stupid things and asked them to include me.

“That was how I joined a gang of armed robbers.

“I was a lad from Vitrolles in Marseille, promised a career as a professional footballer, but I took a wrong turn. I fell from the academy into the prison, from the stadiums of Serie A into robberies.

“My journey proves that anyone can turn their life around, no matter where they are from.”