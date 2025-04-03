Bradwell FC footballer Jaycee Roberts has died from cancer at the age of 25. | Coors Sunday Football League

A beloved footballer and dad has died from cancer, it has been confirmed.

Jaycee Roberts, affectionately known as JR7, passed away on Monday, March 31 after being treated for cancer. A minute’s silence will be observed at Coors Sunday Football League games this weekend in his honour.

Roberts, 25, who played for Bradwell FC in Staffordshire, leaves behind his partner Ella-Mae and their three-year-old son, Haulie-Jay. He was the club’s top goalscorer this season, with 16 to his name.

A GoFundMe has been started to support his family, which at the time of publication has rasied more than £9,300.

The fundraiser’s description read: “Our beloved Jaycee Roberts has passed away at just 25 years old after a brave and painful battle with cancer. His loss has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him - especially his partner, Ella-Mae, and their beautiful three-year-old son, Haulie-Jay.

“Jaycee was more than a partner, a dad, a son, and a brother - he was the kind of person who brought warmth, humour, and strength wherever he went. His love for his family was fierce and unwavering. He lit up every room, and even in his final days, he fought with courage and grace to spend more time with the people he cherished most.”

Tributes have also been paid from across the sporting community. A spokesperson for the Coors Sunday Football League said: “The Coors Sunday Football League would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bradwell FC player Jaycee Roberts who has tragically passed away aged just 25.

“Jaycee played in this league for a number of years and was always up there among the leading goalscorers for Bradwell. He showed tremendous dignity and bravery during his illness, continuing to play and be there for his team throughout.”

A spokesperson for rivals Chesterton Bucks FC added: “Sending all the best from Chesterton Bucks Football Club. A great player who gave us a really hard time every time we played you. Thoughts are with you all and his family.”

Click here to donate to the family’s fundraiser.