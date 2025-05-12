Serbian footballer Igor Milovanovic, 23, has died after being hit by a train. | Polet Dorcol

A footballer has died after being hit by a train, according to local media reports.

Football matches scheduled for the Serbian League last weekend were postponed following the sudden death of Igor Milovanovic. The Serbian, who played for Polet Dorcol, died in a traffic accident age 23 last weekend .

As reported by Sportal, Milovanovic was driving in the early hours of Saturday, May 10, when his car slid off the road and flipped over onto a railway line. He was apparently trapped in the vehicle for three hours until being hit by a train, killing him instantly.

While his club, currently sat eighth in the league, paid an emotional tribute to their young star, their upcoming match New Belgrade side Radnicki was called off. Milovanovic had been playing well at Polet Dorcol, having previously played for the likes of Vrsac, Smederevo and Buducnost Krusik.

A club spokesperson said: “A day that should not have dawned. With sadness and disbelief we received news this morning that our friend brother teammate Igor Milovanovic has unfortunately lost his life. Condolences to the family and loved ones in the pain.

“We lost a young man, an honest athlete, a fighter, a loved person. It's unnecessary to waste words on character and qualities that beautified it. Rest in peace our good Igor, buddy, friend and brother. Forever your ‘Thessaloniki’ - we will miss you.”

A post-mortem is being carried out to establish exactly what happened.