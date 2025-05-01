Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 14-year-old footballer has died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match in France.

Ousmane Diaby collapsed on the pitch while playing for Jeunesse Aubervilliers against Auxerre. Emergency responders attempted to resuscitate him on the field, and he was airlifted to Dijon Hospital, but sadly did not survive.

The teenager’s club released a heartfelt statement describing him as “always smiling, helpful and respectful”, and someone who made a lasting impression on everyone around him.

A spokesperson said: “It is with immense sorrow that we announce the tragic death of our dear Ousmane Diaby, 14. This is a day of mourning for the city. Losing such a young child on a football pitch is a heartbreaking experience for us all.

“Ousmane was a child with a huge heart, with an exemplary upbringing. He helped his mother every day with daily tasks and volunteered with the youngest members of the club, including the under-nines. Always smiling, helpful, respectful – he leaves an indelible mark on our lives.

“We will miss Ousmane. You’ll remain in our hearts forever. We love you so much little brother. Rest in peace.”

A fundraiser has been launched to support Diaby’s family and cover funeral expenses, with more than £7,600 raised so far.

The club will hold a minute’s silence in his memory before their under-16 side’s next match.