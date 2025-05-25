Influential BBC broadcaster and documentary maker Alan Yentob has died aged 78.

The TV star, who spent most of his adult life at the corporation, died on Saturday, may 24. THis cause of death is currently unknown.

Yentob is known for his work in creating arts programming, including interviewing prominent figures such as David Bowie, Maya Angelou and Grayson Perry for programmes which included Omnibus, Arena and Imagine.

He also served as controller of BBC One and Two and is credited with commissioning huge hits including Absolutely Fabulous, Have I Got News For You, and the 1995 TV adaptation of Pride & Prejudice starring Colin Firth. Yentob is also credited with launching children’s channels CBBC and CBeebies.

His wife Philippa Walker has paid tribute to the late broadcaster, saying: “For Jacob, Bella and I every day with Alan held the promise of something unexpected. Our life was exciting, he was exciting. He was curious, funny, annoying, late and creative in every cell of his body. But more than that, he was the kindest of men and a profoundly moral man. He leaves in his wake a trail of love a mile wide.”

Yentob was recognised for his services to arts and media in the 2024 Birthday Honours List. He received a CBE for his work.

BBC Director General Tim Davie has also paid tribute to Yentob after his decades at the broadcaster. He said: “Alan Yentob was a towering figure in British broadcasting and the arts. A creative force and a cultural visionary, he shaped decades of programming at the BBC and beyond, with a passion for storytelling and public service that leave a lasting legacy.

“For nearly 60 years Alan championed originality, risk-taking and artistic ambition. From Arena to Imagine, from commissioning groundbreaking drama to giving emerging voices a platform, his influence is woven into the fabric of British cultural life. He believed profoundly in the BBC’s role as a home for creativity, curiosity and the arts - accessible to all.

“But Alan was more than a pioneering creative - he was an unforgettable presence. Engaging, witty and endlessly curious, he brought energy and warmth to every conversation. He was generous with his time, fierce in his convictions, and full of joy in the work of others.

“To work with Alan was to be inspired and encouraged to think bigger. He had a rare gift for identifying talent and lifting others up - a mentor and champion to so many across the worlds of television, film and theatre.

Describing Yentob as a “true original”, Davie added: “His passion wasn’t performative - it was personal. He believed in the power of culture to enrich, challenge and connect us.

“We have lost one of the great creative spirits of our time. But his programmes, his voice, and the generations he inspired, will live on. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Alan will be hugely missed as a friend, a colleague, and one of the defining figures in the story of British culture.”