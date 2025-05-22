Michael Alaimo, who has died at 86, also appeared in movies such as Space Jam in 1996.

Comedian and TV actor Michael Alaimo has passed away at the age of 86. He appeared in Cheers, Scrubs and movies such as The China Syndrome in 1979 and Space Jam in 1996.

Gabriella Alaimo Thomas confirmed her father’s death to Variety, the publication reported that “While a cause of death was not disclosed, an official statement said that he “passed away peacefully.”

An online obituary for Michael Alaimo reads: “When he first came to L.A., Michael performed stand-up comedy at various locations including the Comedy Store and The Show-Biz.”

Michael Alaimo also appeared as the character Vinnie Claussen on the episode 2 Good 2 Be 4 Real of the iconic sitcom Cheers and also appeared in the fourth episode of the seventh episode of the show’s fourth season, Cheers has just lost actor George Wendt who played Norm on the show.

Beloved comedian and actor Michael Alaimo who appeared in Cheers and Scrubs has died at the age of 86. (L-R) Actors and cast of "Cheers" Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt speak onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Michael Alaimo played Mr. Radford on Scrubs and also appeared in movies such as She’s Out of Control and Mr. Mom. He also had parts on The Drew Carey Show and The Wonder Years.

When it came to his early career, Michael Alaimo appeared in comedies alongside Michael Douglas and Jill Clayburgh in It’s My Turn in 1980. He also starred on CBS’s Billy from 1978 until 1979.

Michael Alaimo is survived by his wife Louise; daughters Gabriella and Giovanna; son-in-law David; and granddaughters Isabella and Malia. Jimmy Della Valle paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote: “RIP to my good friend Actor/Comedian/Writer/Director Michael Alaimo

“Vanessa and I drove in from the Desert to LA to go to the Memorial yesterday for my good friend Michael Alaimo and then drove right back home.

“Michaels last big role was as a Series Regular opposite Betty White on her prank show ‘Off The Rockers.’

“He was one of the funniest guys I have ever met and we bonded instantly when we first met over 10 years ago since we were both comedians and writers.

“He was always funny without even trying. He was a master of comedy from Comedia Dell’ Arte. For Michael comedy just came naturally.

“He had the sharpest wit and always threw in tags aka little punchlines to anything someone said.”

Jimmy went on to write that “The Memorial was so beautiful and so many hilarious stories were told about him for over 2 hours about his 40 plus years acting, writing, directing and comedy career. I was also lucky to cast him in my Sitcom Not For Nothin where he stole scenes in the 1st episode.”