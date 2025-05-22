Professional boxer and former Team GB athlete Georgia O’Connor has died at the age of 25.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Connor, who won gold at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, revealed in January that she had been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. Despite the overwhelming support from the boxing community, the rising star sadly lost her battle.

She made her professional debut in 2021 and went unbeaten, finishing with a record of 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for ger promoters, Boxxer, said: “We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O’Connor. A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon.

“Georgia was loved, respected and admired by her friends here at Boxxer. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.”

Queensberry Promotions added: “Everyone at Queensberry Promotions is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Georgia O’Connor. All of our thoughts are with her friends and family. Rest in peace, Georgia.”

Promoters Kalle and Nisse Sauerland said: “Awful news, incredibly saddened to hear. Thoughts are with Georgia’s family and friends at this impossibly difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two weeks before her death, O’Connor revealed that she had married her partner, Adriano. In her final Instagram post, she shared a photo of her wedding ring.

Posting a tribute to her partner, she said: “The day I married the love of my life.

“If you have a man who loves you more than anything, who would burn the whole world down before he’d let it take you, hold onto him, because that kind of love is rare.

“From the moment I was diagnosed with cancer, Adriano didn’t hesitate. He quit his job without a second thought and made it his mission to fight this battle alongside me.”