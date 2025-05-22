Georgia O’Connor: Boxer dies age 25 just two weeks after getting married as cause of death confirmed
O’Connor, who won gold at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, revealed in January that she had been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease. Despite the overwhelming support from the boxing community, the rising star sadly lost her battle.
She made her professional debut in 2021 and went unbeaten, finishing with a record of 3-0.
A spokesperson for ger promoters, Boxxer, said: “We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O’Connor. A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous and determined young woman far too soon.
“Georgia was loved, respected and admired by her friends here at Boxxer. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time.”
Queensberry Promotions added: “Everyone at Queensberry Promotions is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Georgia O’Connor. All of our thoughts are with her friends and family. Rest in peace, Georgia.”
Promoters Kalle and Nisse Sauerland said: “Awful news, incredibly saddened to hear. Thoughts are with Georgia’s family and friends at this impossibly difficult time.”
Just two weeks before her death, O’Connor revealed that she had married her partner, Adriano. In her final Instagram post, she shared a photo of her wedding ring.
Posting a tribute to her partner, she said: “The day I married the love of my life.
“If you have a man who loves you more than anything, who would burn the whole world down before he’d let it take you, hold onto him, because that kind of love is rare.
“From the moment I was diagnosed with cancer, Adriano didn’t hesitate. He quit his job without a second thought and made it his mission to fight this battle alongside me.”
