Boxer John Cooney dies at 28 after suffering brain injury during fight as family speak of their 'devastation'
The sporting star’s family and his his fiancee Emmaleen have spoken out about their “complete devastation” after his death.
His death was announced in a statement published by promoter Mark Dunlop, on behalf of Cooney’s loved ones on Saturday night (February 8). It read: “After a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away
“Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John’s life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers. He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John ‘the Kid’ Cooney.”
Cooney, from Galway, had been treated at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his defeat to Welshman Nathan Howells at the Ulster Hall last Saturday (February 1). The bout, Cooney’s first defence of the Celtic super-featherweight title, was stopped in the ninth round.
A statement on Monday (February 3) said he was in intensive care. He underwent surgery after it was discovered he had an intracranial haemorrhage, also known as a bleed on the brain.
Cooney won the title with a win over Liam Gaynor in Dublin in November 2023, but spent a year out of the ring with a hand injury. He returned in October with a victory over Tampela Maharusi.