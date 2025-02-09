28-year-old boxer John Cooney has died after suffering a brain injury during a fight last weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sporting star’s family and his his fiancee Emmaleen have spoken out about their “complete devastation” after his death.

His death was announced in a statement published by promoter Mark Dunlop, on behalf of Cooney’s loved ones on Saturday night (February 8). It read: “After a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr and Mrs Cooney and his fiancee Emmaleen would like to thank the staff at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital who have worked tirelessly to save John’s life and for everyone who has sent messages of support and prayers. He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John ‘the Kid’ Cooney.”

File photo dated 22/11/23 of Irish boxer John Cooney, who has died, his promoter Mark Dunlop has announced. Issue date: Saturday February 8, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story BOXING Cooney. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire | Niall Carson/PA Wire

Cooney, from Galway, had been treated at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his defeat to Welshman Nathan Howells at the Ulster Hall last Saturday (February 1). The bout, Cooney’s first defence of the Celtic super-featherweight title, was stopped in the ninth round.

A statement on Monday (February 3) said he was in intensive care. He underwent surgery after it was discovered he had an intracranial haemorrhage, also known as a bleed on the brain.

Cooney won the title with a win over Liam Gaynor in Dublin in November 2023, but spent a year out of the ring with a hand injury. He returned in October with a victory over Tampela Maharusi.