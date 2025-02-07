Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas, the former leader of Plaid Cymru and a prominent Welsh politician, has died at the age of 78.

His family announced that he passed away peacefully at his home on Friday morning following a short illness.

Elis-Thomas, who led Plaid Cymru from 1984 to 1991, was a key architect of Welsh devolution and served as the first presiding officer of the Senedd. His political career spanned decades, beginning as the youngest MP in the UK Parliament in 1974 before later representing the Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency in the Senedd from its founding in 1999 until 2021.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the current leader of Plaid Cymru, said Elis-Thomas’ death was a "huge loss" to Wales. "Dafydd's passing will be a huge loss to Welsh politics and the civic life of Wales. He was unquestionably one of the most influential figures of his generation, and as the presiding officer of the First Assembly made a priceless contribution in laying the firm foundations of devolution," he said.

Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville-Roberts described him as "a tremendous figure in the public life of Wales." She said: "I have spoken to so many people in the constituency, and especially in Meirionnydd, who tell me how Dafydd's politics had passionately inspired them as young people. His tireless work and his commitment to Wales, its people, and its democracy has left a huge mark on our history.”

Elin Jones, Llywydd (presiding officer) of the Welsh Parliament, said it was hard to imagine Welsh politics without Elis-Thomas, calling him the Senedd’s "founding father."

"Since the early 1970s he has been omnipresent, having served in the House of Commons, the House of Lords and our Senedd. As the Senedd's first presiding officer, he was keen to establish a modern democracy from the start, learning from other parliaments what to do and what not to do.

“He became the keeper of the Welsh constitution but was always prepared to think outside the box. He can rightly be called our Senedd's founding father. We mourn his loss and hold his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers."

Elis-Thomas first entered Parliament in 1974 as MP for Meirionydd, later representing Meirionydd Nant Conwy until 1992. That same year, he was appointed to the House of Lords.

He played a central role in Welsh devolution, serving as presiding officer of the newly formed National Assembly (now the Senedd) from 1999 to 2007. Though he was a lifelong advocate for Welsh governance, he left Plaid Cymru in 2016 to sit as an independent and went on to serve in both Carwyn Jones and Mark Drakeford’s Welsh governments.