Iconic actor Tony Roberts, best known for his roles in Woody Allen films such as Annie Hall, has died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberts, whose real name was David Anthony Roberts, made a name for himself in films by close friend Woody Allen, died at the age of 85.

As well as being a recognisable TV and film actor, he also carved out a reputation for himself on Broadway stages too and gained two Tony Nominations. In Woody Allen films, he often played the hero’s easy going best friend. He is particularly well-known for his role in 1977 hit Annie Hall as Alvy Singer’s best friend Rob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His daughter Nicole Burley confirmed the news that Roberts had died on Friday (February 7) in to The New York Times. She also revealed her father’s cause of death was complications caused by lung cancer. He died at his home in Manhattan.

Roberts starred in many Woody Allen films including Annie Hall, Hannah and Her Sisters, Radio Days, Stardust Memories and A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy. He also starred in musicals including How Now Dow Jones, Sugar and the adaptation of the film Some Like It Hot, as well as co-starring with Dame Julie Andrews for Victor/Victoria.

The late star told Broadway World in 2015: “I was lucky enough to get in on the last years of the Golden Age of Broadway. In that era there was a lot more going on that seemed to have high quality about it and great conviction.”

Iconic actor Tony Roberts, best known for his roles in Woody Allen films such as Annie Hall, has died aged 85 of lung cancer. He is pictured in 2012. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Roberts was born in New York on October 22 1939, and was the son of radio and TV star Ken Roberts. He attended High School of Music and Art in New York and graduated from Northwestern University in Illinois.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He knew he wanted to be an actor from a young age. ‘Unlike many of my pals, who didn’t know what they wanted to become when they grew up, I knew I wanted to be an actor before I got to high school,” he wrote in his memoir Do You Know Me?

He also told the AP in 1985 that he had grown up around lots of actors so it was inevitable that he would follow them into the industry. “My cousin was Everett Sloane, who was a very fine actor. My father’s friends were mostly actors. I’m sure that in some way I needed to prove myself in their eyes,” he said.

Many people from the industy have taken to social media to pay tribute to Roberts. Publicist Danny Deranery wrote: “Rest in Power Tony Roberts. He should have been nominated (and won) for an Oscar in 1977 for Annie Hall. An absolute brilliant, actor.”

One fan described him as “a great and multifaceted actor”. Another fan who saw Roberts perform on the Broadway stage, said: “ He was in the 2nd Broadway show I ever saw. 1995 and November. I was young. Ish. The waves of love for both Dame Julie and Tony Roberts emanated from the audience throughout. His charisma and style, impeccable. A true Broadway star, Mr Tony Roberts.”

Roberts was married to Jennifer Lyons but the marriage ended after they had been together for six years, in 1975. He is survived by his only child Nicola.