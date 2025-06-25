Nottingham Forest find replacement winger after Newcastle's £45m bid rejected

They may have rejected an initial bid, but Nottingham Forest are preparing for life without winger Anthony Elanga.

The former Manchester United winger enjoyed a stellar season for Forest in the past 12 months, bagging six goals and 12 assists in all competitions as the Garibaldis climbed to seventh in the Premier League.

Yesterday, NationalWorld reported that Newcastle United submitted a £45m bid for the 22-year-old, which was rejected by Forest. It comes as Newcastle try to be more proactive in the summer transfer window, with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi also on Eddie Howe’s shopping list.

While Forest are reluctant to let go of Elanga, they have also turned their attention towards potential replacements for the Sweden international.

According to ESPN’s Matteo Moretto, the club has reached an agreement with Serie A giants Juventus to sign Tim Weah. The son of Ballon d’Or winner and AC Milan legend George Weah, the 25-year-old has forged a career in his own right, and could now be destined for the Premier League.

Currently with Juventus at the Club World Cup, he could be part of a double-coup from Nottingham Forest - who reportedly want to sign both him and midfielder Samuel Mbangula for £18.7m.

Weah scored six goals and added five assists to his tally in all competitions last season, and can play not only on either wing but also at right-back.