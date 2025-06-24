Sunderland homecoming for ex-Liverpool man could be hijacked by Nottingham Forest bid

Two Premier League clubs are battling for the signature of a former Liverpool midfielder.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England international has spent the past few years in the proverbial footballing wilderness, leaving Liverpool to join Steven Gerrard’s ill-fated Al-Ettifaq side in 2023, before moving to Ajax the following year.

Now, Jordan Henderson seems to be on his way back to the Premier League, with a return to hometown club Sunderland on the cards. Henderson, 35, rose through the ranks of he Black Cats academy before making his senior debut in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent three years at the club, making 71 appearances in the process before his move to Anfield.

According to TalkSport, Sunderland have been weighing up the possibility of signing Henderson since May - with a rumoured clause in his Ajax contract that would allow him to leave the Dutch side for free.

But another club has now entered the fray.

The Daily Mail has reported that Nottingham Forest are also interested in signing Henderson, who has recently returned to the England squad under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Previously Liverpool’s captain, Henderson has won 83 caps for England over the course of his career, but under Gareth Southgate found himself falling out of favour for the Three Lions.