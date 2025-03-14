It’s been more than 400 days since Jordan Henderson was last called up for England. | Getty Images

England manager Thomas Tuchel has broken his silence after making a controversial call-up for the World Cup qualifiers.

Three Lions fans were surprised to see 34-year-old midfielder Jordan Henderson included in Tuchel’s first England squad. The national team play both Latavia and Albania in World Cup qualifiers at Wembley Stadium next week.

Henderson, who currently plays for Ajax after his sudden departure from the Saudi Pro League, has been selected over the likes of Adam Wharton and Morgan Gibbs-White, both of whom have been impressing for Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest respectively.

The decision has been called “utterly bemusing” by the Daily Mirror, while this reporter may have likened it to criminal activity. Fans have also been stumped by Henderson’s inclusion.

Now, Tuchel himself has defended his choice - giving his backing to the out-of-favour midfielder.

“We called Hendo back up because we think his career, the way he plays now and imposes himself at Ajax, it’s just so impressive,” he said. “He builds it on character and personality and energy that he brings to the team.

“This is where the focus is for us, to bring a strong team, a cohesive team. Jordan is a big piece in that puzzle for us.”

By the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around, Henderson will be 36 years old - and probably unlikely to feature in the tournament itself. The ex-Liverpool captain moved to Al-Ettifaq in 2023, reuniting with former teammate Steven Gerrard, who was the club’s manager at the time.