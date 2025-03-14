I think there have been some surprising inclusions in Tuchel’s first England squad - Jordan Henderson getting the nod over Morgan Gibbs-White and Adam Wharton borders on a hate crime, but it’s nice to see Marcus Rashford back in the fray.
But the Three Lions aren’t exactly coming up against fierce competition, with the first World Cup qualifiers pitching them against Latvia and Albania. Both games are being held at Wembley Stadium, on March 21 and 24 respectively, and give new manager Tuchel a chance to experiment with finding his strongest starting XI.
Here’s how I think England should line up for these matches; I’ve put us into a 4-3-3 formation, with one holding CDM. It’s worth mentioning that I’d also like to see plenty of substitutions so that everyone in the squad gets a chance to establish themselves on the pitch - but only 11 players can be there for kick-off.