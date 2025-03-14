I think there have been some surprising inclusions in Tuchel’s first England squad - Jordan Henderson getting the nod over Morgan Gibbs-White and Adam Wharton borders on a hate crime, but it’s nice to see Marcus Rashford back in the fray.

But the Three Lions aren’t exactly coming up against fierce competition, with the first World Cup qualifiers pitching them against Latvia and Albania. Both games are being held at Wembley Stadium, on March 21 and 24 respectively, and give new manager Tuchel a chance to experiment with finding his strongest starting XI.

Here’s how I think England should line up for these matches; I’ve put us into a 4-3-3 formation, with one holding CDM. It’s worth mentioning that I’d also like to see plenty of substitutions so that everyone in the squad gets a chance to establish themselves on the pitch - but only 11 players can be there for kick-off.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Since David Moyes returned to Everton, Pickford has once again found form, and as England's number one should be a shoe-in between the sticks.

2 . RB - Reece James It's been a long time since we saw Reece James regularly playing football - but the explosive right-back is among the best in the world when he's playing at his peak.

3 . CB - Ezri Konsa Ezri Konsa has been an omnipresent figure in defence for Aston Villa this season, and a key part of their strong European record.