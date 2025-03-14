How should England line up for their World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Albania?placeholder image
How I think England should line up against Latvia and Albania - as Man City players get snubbed

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

14th Mar 2025, 11:17am

Thomas Tuchel should be using his first matches as England boss to figure out his strongest side - no matter who the opponents are.

I think there have been some surprising inclusions in Tuchel’s first England squad - Jordan Henderson getting the nod over Morgan Gibbs-White and Adam Wharton borders on a hate crime, but it’s nice to see Marcus Rashford back in the fray.

But the Three Lions aren’t exactly coming up against fierce competition, with the first World Cup qualifiers pitching them against Latvia and Albania. Both games are being held at Wembley Stadium, on March 21 and 24 respectively, and give new manager Tuchel a chance to experiment with finding his strongest starting XI.

Here’s how I think England should line up for these matches; I’ve put us into a 4-3-3 formation, with one holding CDM. It’s worth mentioning that I’d also like to see plenty of substitutions so that everyone in the squad gets a chance to establish themselves on the pitch - but only 11 players can be there for kick-off.

Since David Moyes returned to Everton, Pickford has once again found form, and as England's number one should be a shoe-in between the sticks.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

It's been a long time since we saw Reece James regularly playing football - but the explosive right-back is among the best in the world when he's playing at his peak.

2. RB - Reece James

Ezri Konsa has been an omnipresent figure in defence for Aston Villa this season, and a key part of their strong European record.

3. CB - Ezri Konsa

The defensive pairing of Guehi and Konsa has worked well before - if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

4. CB: Marc Guehi

