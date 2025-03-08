The Sidemen are hosting a charity match at Wembley Stadium today. | Getty Images

One of the UK’s biggest charity matches is being held at Wembley Stadium today.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2016, the British YouTube group Sidemen have hosted charity matches at football stadiums across the country - growing in size every year. It’s quite an impressive feat for seven lads who gained popularity making videos of themselves playing Grand Theft Auto and FIFA.

With 22m subscribers on their main channel alone, the group has branched out into selling cereal, fast food, vodka and even had their own Netflix documentary about their meteoric rise to fame. Previous charity matches have been held at St Mary’s Stadium, The Valley and West Ham’s London Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today’s (March 8) match is being held at Wembley, with more than 90,000 fans expected to fill a sold-out stadium. All money raised will be going towards Bright Side and BBC Children In Need.

The Sidemen are hosting a charity match at Wembley Stadium today. | Getty Images

These matches are hugely popular, and well-supported - the 2023 match raised more than £2m for charity, and also broke a Guinness World Record. Now, the record for the most viewers for a sports event live stream on social media stands at 2,558,501.

Today’s match kicks off at 3pm, but with tickets being like gold dust, anyone who wants to watch will now have to tune in online. The live stream, on the Sidemen channel, will begin at 2.10pm and is free to watch.

As always, the match will be contested between the Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars, with both teams being an amalgamation of content creators and friends of the Sidemen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everyone taking part in the match for both teams - and who the managers are:

Sidemen FC

JME

Logan Paul

Zerkaa

Miniminter

George Clarkey

Joe Weller

Callux

XQC

LazarBeam

Randolph

TBJZL

Mark Rober

Behzinga

Manny

Wroetoshaw

JasonTheWeen

Vikkstar123

Calfreezy (Manager)

Sketch

WillNE

Kai Cenat

Max Fosh

iShowSpeed

ChrisMD

Angryginge

Theo Baker

CarryMinati

Chunkz

Fanum

Lachlan

Danny Aarons

Stable Ronaldo

Jynxzi

Niko Omilana

Deji

TheBurntChip (Manager)