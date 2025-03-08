Sidemen Charity Match 2025: Who is playing as fans gather at Wembley Stadium - and how to watch the game
Since 2016, the British YouTube group Sidemen have hosted charity matches at football stadiums across the country - growing in size every year. It’s quite an impressive feat for seven lads who gained popularity making videos of themselves playing Grand Theft Auto and FIFA.
With 22m subscribers on their main channel alone, the group has branched out into selling cereal, fast food, vodka and even had their own Netflix documentary about their meteoric rise to fame. Previous charity matches have been held at St Mary’s Stadium, The Valley and West Ham’s London Stadium.
Today’s (March 8) match is being held at Wembley, with more than 90,000 fans expected to fill a sold-out stadium. All money raised will be going towards Bright Side and BBC Children In Need.
These matches are hugely popular, and well-supported - the 2023 match raised more than £2m for charity, and also broke a Guinness World Record. Now, the record for the most viewers for a sports event live stream on social media stands at 2,558,501.
Today’s match kicks off at 3pm, but with tickets being like gold dust, anyone who wants to watch will now have to tune in online. The live stream, on the Sidemen channel, will begin at 2.10pm and is free to watch.
As always, the match will be contested between the Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars, with both teams being an amalgamation of content creators and friends of the Sidemen.
Here is everyone taking part in the match for both teams - and who the managers are:
Sidemen FC
JME
Logan Paul
Zerkaa
Miniminter
George Clarkey
Joe Weller
Callux
XQC
LazarBeam
Randolph
TBJZL
Mark Rober
Behzinga
Manny
Wroetoshaw
JasonTheWeen
Vikkstar123
Calfreezy (Manager)
Sketch
WillNE
Kai Cenat
Max Fosh
iShowSpeed
ChrisMD
Angryginge
Theo Baker
CarryMinati
Chunkz
Fanum
Lachlan
Danny Aarons
Stable Ronaldo
Jynxzi
Niko Omilana
Deji
TheBurntChip (Manager)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.