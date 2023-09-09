xQc is set to star at the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 - but who is the YouTube and Twitch star and how did he get famous?

xQc is set to star, or at least do his best, as part of Mark Goldbridge’s YouTube All-Stars line-up at this year’s Sidemen Charity Match. Earlier this year, YouTube sensations The Sidemen announced they will once again bring their popular charity football match to the London Stadium, with an estimated 60,000 in attendance.

Last year the Sidemen Charity Match raised over £1,000,000 for CALM, Teenage Cancer Trust, Rays of Sunshine and M7 Education and has been viewed over 34 million times. This year’s edition see’s Youtuber turned boxer and Prime drink co-creator KSI join forces with the likes of W2S, Miniminter, Behzinga and other major names in the world of YouTube, music, sport and more for the annual charity match.

But fans may be wondering who is taking on the arduous task of filling Cal the Dragon’s shoes for the YouTube All-Stars? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is xQc

xQc - real name Félix Lengyel - is a Canadian streamer who rose to fame on popular online platforms YouTube and Twitch. According to G Fuel, the former professional Overwatch player’s online name, combines the last letter of his first name ‘x’ and the abbreviation for his home province of Quebec, ‘QC’.

How xQc became famous?

xQc originally started off as an esports professional in 2016, notably playing Overwatch for the Dallas Fuel team. After a brief spell at Denial Esports, xQc started an independent roster called Yikes, now known as Arc 6. In 2017, he represented Team Canada in the 2017 Overwatch World Cup.

In 2018, Dallas Fuel Team suspended xQc for the entire first stage of the Overwatch League following anti-gay remarks about a Houston Outlaws player, ESPN reports. He was suspended again for using an emoji which connoted ‘racial undertones’. However, Lengyel disputed the claim in an interview with the Washington Post.

In 2020, xQc switched to streaming full-time on Twitch which currently boasts a follow count of 11.9 million. He has been banned from the platform five times. He regularly uploads bespoke content and clips from his streams to his YouTube account which has 2.32 million subscribers.

How old is xQc?

xQc was born on November 12, 1995, in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Lengyel is of Hungarian descent according to media outlet, 24.

How tall is xQc?

While xQc is yet to officially confirm his height, most reports suggest Lengyel stands at 6 feet 2 inches.

xQc net worth