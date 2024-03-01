KSI pulls a face he poses with Yuvraj Singh for their team photo before the bowling match. Picture: Shropshire Star

YouTube superstar KSI has helped make a Telford youngster's dream come true, as the 14-year-old continues his recovery from Leukaemia.

Yuvraj Singh, from Lawley, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020 at just ten years old. Since then the youngster has undergone a successful stem-cell transplant, which saw him recover from the illness – but he has been left with major ongoing complications.

Yuvraj's mum, Surjeet Kaur, explained that there have been long-term side effects from the stem cell transplant. They have affected his skin pigment and mean he has no hair follicles, with no chance of them growing back.

Surjeet said that Yuvraj, who has two brothers, still requires ongoing treatment, and that despite his Sikh heritage, his skin tone will never come back. The charity Rays of Sunshine, which helps brighten the lives of seriously ill youngsters by granting wishes, has stepped up to make one of the 14-year-old's wishes come true.

KSI pulls a face he poses with Yuvraj Singh for their team photo before the bowling match. (Credit: Shropshire Star)

Earlier this month the charity arranged for Yuvraj to visit London for a special day with the Sidemen – one of the world's most successful groups of entertainers, who have millions of subscribers on YouTube. Their most famous member, KSI, is the co-owner of the 'Prime' drinks brand, and has also taken part in celebrity boxing matches watched by millions of people.

The day saw Yuvraj invited to Gravity in Wandsworth, an entertainment venue with gaming, bowling, electronic darts, and a host of other activities – with the popular venue closed off for the day for the Lawley youngster and a select group of other children invited to the event. During the day Yuvraj got to meet his favourites from the Sidemen, particularly KSI, and played bowling on the same team as the star.

He also took on other members of the group at Mario Kart, and sat down for a lunch laid on by the venue. The trip had seen Yuvraj staying at the Claremont Hotel with his mum and younger brother, with the family also taking a trip on the London Eye during the visit.

They were picked up by taxi on the morning of the visit to Gravity, and before the visit had been asked by the charity to say who their favourite member of the Sidemen was – with Yuvraj picking KSI because he "pushed himself to achieve" and had "really inspired him". Surjeet said Yuvraj had loved the day – and only wished it had lasted longer, saying: "He didn't want to go home."

She added: "He was really just running on adrenaline, he was in his element loving trying to make the most of every moment and me trying to do everything he asked me beforehand like getting all the signatures on his Prime bottles."

The children were all given posters to get signed and since the event Yuvraj was also sent a special Sidemen hoodie in the post. Surjeet said that she had been thrilled to see Yuvraj enjoying himself so much, after four years of enduring some of the toughest times a child can face. She said: "You kind of had faceache where you could not stop smiling watching him, it was so lovely."

Surjeet explained that Yuvraj had been enjoying plenty of banter with the Sidemen, showing them his fantasy football team, and she praised the way the crew had shown genuine kindness and interest in the youngsters they were meeting. Surjeet also thanked Rays of Sunshine, saying they had gone above and beyond to give Yuvraj an occasion to remember.

She said: "They went out of their way to make sure Yuvraj had the moment and that time with the guys. They are a wonderful organisation and we are so thankful for what they have done."