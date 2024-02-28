Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has announced her death in a heartbreaking post on LinkedIn in which she shared why she decided to choose to enjoy every moment she had left by being grateful with the life she had. Daniella Thackray, 25, a human resource (HR) personnel from Leeds, had written her final words for her family to post on her behalf, before dying of a rare and aggressive form of bile duct cancer, also known as cholangiocarcinoma.

In the lengthy post, which has now garnered almost 37,000 reactions and thousands of comments since it was posted on February 23, Ms Thackray expressed her gratitude for her loved ones, including her fiancé, who she said should now 'enjoy the life he deserves'. The Newcastle University graduate, who worked for a media and digital agency, wrote: "If you’re reading this then it means I have died from my battle with cancer and my family are posting my final message on my behalf.

"Firstly, I just want to say that not all cancers are caused by lifestyle choices, in some cases it’s genetics or unfortunately it just happens. In my case, despite me being very healthy and active, a cancer started in my bile ducts which was not caused by anything in my control and my life was never the same again. Cholangiocarinoma is a rare aggressive cancer with often no obvious causes and no cure. I really really do hope that in the years to come more research is done about this horrid cruel disease so that more lives can be saved. "So with that being said, although we can’t control what happens to us, we can control how we react. I chose not to mourn the life I was losing despite being so devastated, but to instead enjoy every moment I had left. As I have always said and believed you should enjoy the little things in life and cherish every moment! Romanticise your life! Do whatever makes you happy and don’t let anyone take the joy of life away from you x."

Daniella Thackray and her fiancé, Tom. Daniella, 25, from Leeds wrote a final post on LinkedIn announcing her death before dying of cancer

Despite the grim diagnosis, she chose to face the disease with remarkable positivity, saying she 'had achieved what she wanted'. She added: "I LOVED my life. Everything I had achieved was what I wanted. I loved my job, my fiancé, my family, my friends and my dog, and the house we were going to buy and the future we were making for ourselves. Leo my fur baby was definitely brought into my life to help brighten my darkest days. "So thank you everyone for making my life so magical. Remember what I said about enjoying the little things. If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you. "And lastly to my dear, beautiful Tom, I love you and always will. Thank you for supporting me and bringing so much love and happiness into my life. Go enjoy your life now, you deserve it."

People have since flooded the comment section, with many saying how her thought-provoking post teaches them 'not to take life for granted'. One said: "This one hit me right between the eyes... too many times, we get caught up in drama and issues that just don't matter. I celebrate this incredible person, although I never knew her.

Daniella and her dog, Leo

"I take to heart her wisdom and am grateful for the thoughtfulness to leave a legacy like this. Blessings to her family, her fiance, her friends and particularly to Leo, her fur baby. Pets bring so much unconditional joy to us, and I'm sure he's feeling as much loss as everyone who knew and loved Daniella."

Another wrote: "I just turned 23 and have been stressed recently about the startup I'm building. I was just telling a friend how I need to move faster, do more things for the business etc. Your post came across my feed this evening and I stopped. I have given up so many fun activities and experiences to keep my head down, that I forget to look up at whats around me.

"We all take so much in life for granted, and one thing I never want is to wake up one day and look back at my life and wonder why I didn't appreciate more of it - why I didn't stop to celebrate the little things, or put the phone/computer down to soak in the small amazing moments of life. I can't even tell you how much this has moved me, and how deeply I will take your words to my heart. I know you are in heaven reading all of these, and I just want you to know the impact you have left on the entire LI community."

