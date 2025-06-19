For the past 12 months, he has been one of the hottest prospects in world football.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last summer, Nico Williams helped Spain win the 2024 Euros, becoming a key part of Luis de la Fuente’s side. Since then, elite clubs across Europe have been closely monitoring his progress.

Since beating England in the Euros final to lift the trophy, the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown interest in the 22-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, the Spaniard looks set to snub all three Premier League teams, as he makes his mind up on what his future holds.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Williams has agreed to join Barcelona, where he will link up with compatriot and fellow young superstar Lamine Yamal upfront. Posting on X, Romano said: “Nico Williams and Barca have agreed personal terms on 6 year deal.

“Agreement sealed on player’s contract until June 2031 with the salary in the region of €7/8m net per season. Barca are currently working on financial terms to get deal done with Athletic.”

Spanish publication Marca has reported that Athletic Club are trying to convince Williams to stay in the Basque region - but the allure of the European giants might prove to be too strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A question does somewhat remain over where Williams would fit into Barcelona’s attack. Yamal and Raphinha have the wings locked down, and the Spaniard doesn’t typically play centrally. There is a possibility that one of the wingers could be shifted to centre attacking midfield, but Dani Olmo is far more comfortable in that position than any of Hansi Flick’s alternatives.

Over the past year, Williams has scored 11 goals and bagged seven assists in all competitions.