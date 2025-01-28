Arsenal and Tottenham 'fighting' for £48m star previously wanted by Manchester United

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams scored the opening goal in the 2024 Euros final for Spain. | AFP via Getty Images

Two London clubs have become the frontrunners to sign one of Europe’s most exciting players.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the Euros last summer, it seems everyone has been talking about Spanish winger Nico Williams. The 22-year-old helped his country to win the tournament in 2024, scoring the opening goal in the 47th minute.

He has been a regular starter for Athletic Club this season too, making the left-wing position his own for the LaLiga side. He has become known for his pace, dribbling and ability to leave defenders in the dust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having attracted the attention of Europe’s top clubs, Williams has a number of teams courting him. Now, two Premier League rivals have also joined the fray.

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams scored the opening goal in the 2024 Euros final for Spain. | AFP via Getty Images

According to Spanish publication Fichajes, both Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing the winger, as they look to bolster their respective attacking lineups. For the Gunners, Williams is precisely the sort of player that manager Mikel Arteta desires, with youth on his side and giving him defence-cracking options on either side - once Bukayo Saka returns from injury.

For Ange Postecoglu, it could be a desparation signing as he looks to salvage his job as Tottenham boss, following a poor run of form that was capped off by a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City last weekend.

After the Euros last year, it was Manchester United who were keen on signing Williams. But that was under Erik ten Hag’s rule, and since Ruben Amorim became manager those rumours have been snuffed out.

Both clubs are reportedly “willing” to pay the winger’s £48m release clause, which would then leave it up to the player himself as to who he would rather play for.