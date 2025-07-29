Tommy Robinson appears to have “knocked someone unconscious” at London’s St Pancras train station.

The incident occurred yesterday (Monday 28 July) and a video of it has been shared widely on social media. It allegedly shows activist Tommy Robinson walking in the background as security arrive to tend to the unconscious man lying on the floor.

In the video a concerned onlooker says: “Can we get someone here, quick”. Robinson filmed himself earlier in the day with a cut on his forehead but claimed he had walked into a door.

A source told Metro that an argument broke out in the station on Monday evening. A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson told Metro: “Officers are aware of an incident tonight (28 July) at St Pancras station and are investigating. If anyone has any information regarding the incident please text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 reference 655 of 28 July.”

A medical curtain was pulled up around the top of the escalators to platform B where a pool of blood has formed. Forensic officers were seen scouring the area and taking DNA samples from the handrail down to the platform.

Paramedics arrived and used a blood transfusion bag to treat the alleged victim, according to reports. The man was taken to hospital.