Epping protests: Tommy Robinson announces new protest 'bringing thousands' with him and 'arranging to go with Laurence Fox' - what day?
He posted on X: “I’m coming to Epping next Sunday ladies and bringing thousands more with me”. The protest is due to take place on Sunday 27 July.
In follow-up tweets one person asked whether Laurence Fox would be going to the protest. Tommy replied saying: “I’ve already arranged with lozza to go”.
Laurence Fox simply replied to the tweet saying: “Yes we are”. It comes after six people have been arrested after dozens of protesters gathered once again outside a hotel in Epping believed to house asylum seekers.
More than 100 demonstrators assembled outside the Bell Hotel on Sunday evening, with some chanting “save our kids”. The gathering escalated into what police described as “mindless thuggery” as participants injured a police officer and damaged a police vehicle.
Bottles and smoke flares were later thrown towards police vans blocking the entrance to the hotel on the High Road. The force said a total of six people had been arrested and were taken into custody on Sunday evening.
Essex Police announced before the protest that it would order demonstrators to remove face coverings when requested under section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994. Anyone who refuses to remove a face mask when asked to do so is likely to be arrested and could be imprisoned if convicted, the force said.
There have been a series of protests outside the hotel since 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was charged with sexual assault after an incident where he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl. He denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
