Tommy Robinson has apparently fled the UK just hours after police launched an investigation into an assault at London's St Pancras station.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Transport Police said a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire flew out of the country in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is 42 and from Luton.

A video taken at the station shows him appearing agitated near a man lying on the floor, shouting "he came at me" while descending a set of stairs. Police were called to the scene at around 8.40pm on Monday, and the injured man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are continuing to make arrest enquiries and have appealed for witnesses to come forward, quoting reference 655 of 28 July. If police determine Tommy Robinson is deliberately evading justice, they can seek a formal arrest warrant and refer the case to the National Crime Agency.

Tommy Robinson has apparently fled the UK just hours after police launched an investigation into an assault at London's St Pancras station. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

That could open the door to requesting an Interpol Red Notice, used to alert foreign authorities when a suspect is wanted for a serious offence. However, Red Notices are typically reserved for indictable crimes and require solid grounds for extradition.

For now, police are continuing arrest enquiries and appealing for witnesses—while Robinson’s apparent decision to leave the country adds a new level of complexity to the investigation. It was not immediately clear whether a warrant has been issued for Tommy Robinson's arrest.

Tommy Robinson has not directly spoken about the incident himself, but he has retweeted a post on X of a man who is defending the activist’s actions. The post by Mike Hacks says: “It's never good or acceptable to physically assault someone over their political views. But lets looks at the context.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tommy Robinson @TRobinsonNewEra has been politically active and a well known figure for years. There's countless video's of people debating him, threatening him etc. Shout and scream at him all you want, disagree with his views, debate him, argue with him... He's not gonna punch or attack you.

“I've argued with him loads over the years and... guess what... never been attacked by him! But there has to be a limit point and a boundary that's in place, and that applies to anyone. We should all be safe in our personal space. If you cross a line and attack someone physically, or threaten to attack them physically, then you can't expect any response other than a strong one. A pre-emptive strike is totally legal.”

He adds: “To me it looks pretty clear. Tommy Robinson - controversial or not - was going about his business. Someone tried to attack him, and they came off worse. I hope they're ok and make a full recovery, but if you start a physical fight with someone - especially someone who won't hesitate to protect themselves - you have to be willing to lose.”