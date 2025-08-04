A 42-year-old man has been arrested at Luton Airport after a video emerged showing activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, walking away from the scene of an alleged assault at St Pancras railway station.

On Monday, British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed: “Officers from BTP have tonight arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station in London on July 28. The arrest took place at Luton Airport shortly after 6.30pm, following a notification that the man had boarded an incoming flight from Faro.

“The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of July 29 following the incident at St Pancras. He was arrested on suspicion of GBH (Grievous Bodily Harm) and will now be taken to custody for questioning.”

The arrest comes after a video circulated online showing a man lying unconscious at St Pancras station while Robinson was seen pacing nearby, reportedly saying: “He come at me bruv.”

Last week, Robinson’s friend Don Keith claimed on social media that the media was “lying” about the activist fleeing the country. Keith wrote: “I have spoken with @TRobinsonNewEra about the incident at Pancras station. Here is what I know. The media is lying to you about Tommy Robinson fleeing the country just like they lied when he went on vacation during the Southport riots.

“The man who suffered the injuries at the station during the altercation told Tommy he was intoxicated and was warned roughly 5 times by Tommy to leave him alone, but proceeded to aggressively rush him anyway. There is, 100%, more video footage that vindicates Tommy.”

Keith also spoke to journalist Dan Wootton, insisting that Robinson acted in self-defence. “It was an act of self-defence,” Keith said. “I have spoken with Tommy and basically what happened was he was minding his own business as usual, walking through the station, when a guy came up to Tommy, getting aggressive and squaring up to him with clenched fists. He got right in Tommy’s face.

“Tommy stood back and warned the guy roughly five times and told the guy to go away and leave him alone. Then the guy precedes to admit to Tommy that he’s drunk, meaning the guy who was being aggressive is drunk already.

“The guy rushes towards Tommy aggressively and Tommy defends himself. This guy was roughly over 6ft tall, a lot bigger than Tommy. You get to the point where you are at the top of the stairs and the guy is rushing at you, I mean what are you going to do.”

British Transport Police previously confirmed: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night (28 July), officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning. Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”

The victim of the assault was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.