A pioneering Latin jazz musician has died aged 88.

Eddie Palmieri was a Grammy Award-winning pianist, musician, and composer. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Gabriela Palmieri, who told The New York Times died yesterday (Wednesday August 6) at his home in New Jersey following “an extended illness”.

Born in New York City to Puerto Rican parents in 1936, Palmieri grew up in a musical family. He was particularly influenced by his older brother Charlie, a pianist he often referred to as “the true king of the keyboards” when he was interviewed throughout his life. The brothers both had very successful musical careers as pianists.

Eddie was the first Latino to win a Grammy award, which he was given in 1975 for the album The Sun of Latin Music. He went on to win seven more over his career - and in total he recorded more than 40 albums. He was still releasing music into his 80s, just years before his death, including performing for his fans via livestreams during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The star may have been known for his piano skills, but he did not always favour the instrument. When he was 13, he began playing timbales in his uncle’s orchestra as he wanted to play the drums. But, he soon returned to the piano - although he often joked about his skill, despite his huge success and fame.

In a 2011 interview with the Associated Press, when asked if he had anything important left to do, he said: “Learning to play the piano well ... Being a piano player is one thing. Being a pianist is another.”

Legendary Latin music pianist Eddie Palmieri has died aged 88. He is pictured in 2009. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Eddie played tropical music as a pianist during the 1950s with the Eddie Forrester Orchestra. He later joined Johnnie Seguí’s band and Tito Rodríguez’s but went on to form his own band in 1961, La Perfecta, alongside trombonist Barry Rogers and singer Ismael Quintana.

La Perfecta was the first to feature a trombone section instead of trumpets, something rarely seen in Latin music. With its unique sound, the band quickly gained attention. They produced several albums, including the 1971 classic Vámonos Pa’l Monte, where Eddie’s brother Charlie was a guest organist.

Charlie Palmieri died in New York 1988, hours after suffering a heart attack. Eddie paid tribute to his late brother in his 2018 track Abarriba Cumbiaremos.

Over his career, Eddie worked with renowned musicians in the genre such as timbalero Nicky Marrero, bassist Israel “Cachao” López, trumpeter Alfredo “Chocolate” Armenteros, trombonist Lewis Khan and Puerto Rican bassist Bobby Valentín. He also performed many concerts for his fans.

His incredible career led to Yale University awarding him the Chubb fellowship award in 2002, an award usually reserved for international heads of state, in recognition of his work in building communities through music.

In 2014, Eddie’s wife of more than 60 years, Iraida, died. Four years later, he released a tribute to their love called Mi Luz Mayor. The couple shared five children: daughters Gabriela, Renee, Eydie, and Ileana and son Edward Palmieri II.

A statement on Eddie’s official Instagram page read that his "legacy" went beyond the "accolades”. The statement continued: “ He was a mentor, a teacher, and a tireless advocate for Latin music and culture. He inspired generations of musicians and moved countless listeners with his artistry, conviction, and unmistakable sound. Eddie will live on eternally in our hearts for all times sake, ashé.”

No further details about the illness he was suffering from were given. Eddie is survived by his children and four grandchildren.