TV actress Kelley Mack has died aged just 33 after a battle with rare cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star’s death was revealed by her family, who said in a statement on CaringBridge: “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.

“Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelley was best known for her role as Addy in the ninth season of the hit series The Walking Dead. The season aired from 2018 until 2019, with Kelley starring alongside actors such as Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus. She also appeared in medical drama Chicago Med, as well as police procedural series 9-1-1.

Actress Kelley Mack, best known for her role in the hit series The Walking Dead, has died aged 33 after a battle with a rare cancer. | Getty Images

Mack’s death comes after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. In January 2025, she revealed her experience after being diagnosed with glioma of the central nervous system, a cancer that begins as tumours in the brain or spine, telling her followers that she experienced “persistent lower back pain” that she had assumed was a “slipped disc”.

Her back pain was added to by itching and nerve pain in her right thigh, while she also began to experience shooting pain in her legs and back. Mack underwent an emergency MRI the day before Thanksgiving, with doctors later identifying an “abnormal mass” on her spinal cord.

Tributes have poured in for the star. Alanna Masterson, who appeared in The Walking Dead alongside Mack, said: “What an incredible human. So proud to have fought alongside her in our final episode together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Michael E Satrazemis said: “I was lucky enough to create with Kelley on TWD [The Walking Dead]. A bright light on every level. All my love to those who love her.”

Her fellow The Walking Dead star Anthony Lopez added: “My deepest condolences, Kelley was such a sweet and happy soul and I’m happy to have met her. She fought so hard. Sending her and your family lots of light and love. Rest easy Kelley.”