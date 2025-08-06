Influencer Chase Filandro, who amassed over 30,000 Instagram followers, has died aged 20.

The content creator, who was based in New York City, passed away on July 31, his family has confirmed. He was known for sharing pictures of his road trips, especially through U.S. National Parks, on Instagram.

“Chase was an avid traveler and was moved by the beauty of National Parks,” his sister, Franki Ford, wrote in a tribute on Instagram. She added: “He always welcomed strangers with a smile and made friends along all the trails he traveled on.”

In addition to being a content creator, Filandro was a budding performer. He studied acting at Take 2 Actor's Studio in Huntington, New York, where he was remembered for his 'vibrant spirit' and the 'joy he brought into every room.'

The studio wrote: “His presence was a gift, and his absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled”. Filandro was also a vocalist for the indie rock band Just Add Water, a five-member group that performed at local venues across Long Island.

He most recently took the stage with them in the summer of 2024. His sister has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a permanent memorial to be placed in or near one of Filandro's favorite national parks.

The fundraiser has already brought in over $24,000 in just two days. At the time of his death, no cause was publicly disclosed.

His family has asked for privacy as they grieve the loss. Plans for a public memorial or service have not yet been announced.