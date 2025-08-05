A Youtube star has been arrested for playing a game of hide and seek with police officers in a shopping centre after it closed.

The 31-year-old content creator first came to public attention in June when he admitted to having children, a day after he claimed to have no offspring at all when he was speaking out against viral rumours that he is a dad-of-eight.

Now Dennis, whose full name is Denzel Shaquille Dennis, has hit the headlines again - after deciding to play a game of hide and seek in a closed shopping centre and running away from police.

Police discovered the online star after being called around 10pm on Saturday (August 2) about a disturbance at the Shops at Rivercenter in San Antonio, Texas, United States.

Officials attented and found Dennis and his friends were "causing disruption throughout the area," and had refused to leave despite being warned by shopping centre security guards. The influencer then verbally and physically refused similar warnings from the police.

When an officer told Dennis to put his hands behind his back, the 31-year-old “jumped back and started running away,” according to a police report obtained by the San Antonio Express-News. Police eventually caught Dennis, however, and arrested him.

Youtube star Duke Dennis was arrested after playing hide-and-seek with police in a closed shopping centre. Photo by Bexar County Sheriff's Office. | Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Dennis was charged with criminal trespass and evading arrest, and released on Sunday on a $1,000 bond for each charge after being put in jail in Bexar County, according to public records.

The incident happened after the star told his followers he was on holiday. "Officially on vacation, need suggestions on where to go...See y’all later," Dennis wrote on Instagram.

Dennis wasn’t the only online star arrested in connection with the incident. Lavoune Mark Clarke, aged 40, was also arrested for pushing an officer during the incident, causing the policeman to injure his hand, My San Antonio reports. He posted his $5,000 bond on Monday. (August 4). He was in Texas throughout July for a 30-day summer-themed Twitch streaming marathon.

Duke Dennis is a Youtube video creator with many aliases. He’s also known as Deeblock Duke, Durag Duke and AMP Duke.

He also a member of AMP, which stands for Any Means Possible, a collective of influential creators which also includes Kai Cenat, Fanum, Agent 00, Chrisnxtdoor, and ImDavisss. Together, the group has gained millions of followers on YouTube with a mix of skits, challenges, pranks, and lifestyle videos.

Duke first began creating videos on Youtube back in 2017 and is best known for publishing content based upon the basketball simulation video game franchise NBA 2K.