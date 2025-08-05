A mum has explained how she was left ‘yelling for help’ after an octopus attacked her six-year-old son at an aquarium.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britney Taryn went viral on TikTok after she shared a video detailing the incident which happened during a family day out, and the injuries her six-year-old son was left with.

The TikToker claimed that her son Leon was left with suction bruises after the attack, which took place on Monday July 14. She also alleged that workers at the aquarium brushed off the incident and her child’s injury after they were informed, and called the octopus a “super playful” creature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The animal attack took place at the San Antonio Aquarium in Texas during an interactive exhibit - and has sparked safety concerns among other parents online.

In a chat with television station KSAT T Britney explained what happened. She said: “The octopus started to come out, up over the glass. My friend and I were not sure what to do. There’s no employees around so we started yelling for help.”

An employee then approached her and said that the octopus was “super playful” even though it was “trying to eat” her son, she claimed. She said the member of staff tried to remove the creature from the boy’s arm, but was unsuccessful. The mum said it actually took three employees five minutes to detach the octopus from her son’s arm. Afterwards, the boy’s arm was covered with bruises.

A mum has gone viral on TikTok after explaining how an octopus allegedly attacked her six-year-old son and 'tried to eat him' at an aquarium. Photo is stock image by Adobe Photos. | Costy - stock.adobe.com

According to the NY Post, Britney has now filed a complaint with the United States Department of Agriculture over safety concerns. She stated that Leo “sustained extensive suction bruises,” adding that “the employees on-site downplayed the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Britney raised concerns about the welfare of children, she she does not have anything against the marine creature and does not want anything to happen to it. She added during her interview with KSAT, however, that she was “worried” something worse could happen to someone else. “I don’t want anything to happen to any more kids, any adults,” she said.

She also told the outlet that she did not want anything to happen to the octopus, adding that she would love to see the creature taken somewhere it could live for the rest of its life.

Many people have also taken to the comments of the video to express their concerns. “No reputable aquarium that respects it’s animals and it’s customers would EVER have an octopus in a touch tank and let people touch it all day. No wonder it reacted like that it was trying to defend itself. Octopus are amazingly intelligent creatures that have an iq of 100. Imagine random people touching you all day. You’d get fed up too. Octopus should never be in a touch tank,” one person said, summarising the thoughts of many.

In her TikTok video, Britney explained that Leon has been “obsessed” with animals, but especially sea creatures since a young age. This lead to them visiting the aquarium several times a week, especially since the octopus was introduced three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She further said that she had guided her son so that he could touch the octopus on previous visits as “it’s welcomed”. On previous visits, the octopus - which she said had grown “exponentially” this summer - would “suction on to him” and then release, something she described as a “fun, cool experience”.

The issue started, however, when Leon informed his mum that the octopus would not let go. She said she began “freaking out”, but tried to make the creature detach from her son by moving him away from the tank - but it simply began to move out of it’s home to remain attached to her son’s arm.

“That octopus is now bigger than my six year old so if we have it outside of the water is it going to engulf him and swallow him whole? I don’t know.” She ended the video, however, to say that despite her fears her son was mostly okay, apart from being bruised, and that he described what happened to him as “the coolest experience”.