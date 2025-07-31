A former beauty queen has been shot dead in front of her baby girl and partner.

Esther Gabriela Murillo Cruz, aged 25, was shot by two men on a motorbike who fired multiple bullets at the car she was travelling in.

Shortly after the incident, the model was rushed to a local hospital in Manta, the largest city in Ecuador’s Manabí Province. She was taken to the medical facility in just after 3am on Saturday (July 26) and was treated for gunshot wounds to her vital organs. But, despite the best efforts of medics, she was pronounced dead a little while later.

The star’s 30-year-old partner and one-year-old daughter, who have not been named, are also believed to have been hospitalised in the attack, according to local news reports.

At the time she was fatally shot, the ex-beauty queen had been travelling on the Circunvalación highway, in Manabí, which is one of Ecuador's hardest hit cities by organised crime.

Authorities have since launched an urgent investigation into the attack to determine the perpetrators and their motive.

Former beauty queen Esther Gabriela Murillo Cruz, 25, has been shot dead in her car in front of her one-year-old daughter and partner. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Esther won three local beauty competitions and became the "Queen of Marabi province" in 2018. News of her death has left her social media followers heartbroken - with many calling on the country’s leaders to do more to combat crime in the area.

One grieving fan said: "How sad! And such a girl, with a whole life ahead of her!" Another person declared her death to be “shocking”, while someone else said it was “tragic”.

Esther is not the only influencer or TV star who has been killed in front of their child. Instagram star Theresa Cachuela was allegedly shot and killed by her husband in front of her young daughter as she was on the way to collect Christmas presents for her children in 2023.

Meanwhile, a pregnant Love Island star was shot dead by her ex-boyfriend in front of her toddler daughter in June after she took out a protection order against him.