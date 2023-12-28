Instagram star Theresa Cachuela was allegedly shot and killed by her husband in front of her young daughter as she was on the way to collect Christmas presents for her children

Instagram influencer Theresa Cachuela has allegedly been shot dead by her estranged husband in front of her 11-year-old daughter. Photo by Instagram/Theresa Cachuela.

An Instagram influencer has been shot dead by her estranged husband in front of her young daughter, just days before Christmas and two days after she obtained a restraining order against him.

Theresa Cachuela, aged 33, was killed on the Hawaii island of Honolulu on Friday morning (22 December) in front of her 11-year-old daughter, according to family members. Her body was discovered by police just after 10am in a car park near a shopping complex called the Pearlridge Centre.

The model and beauty entrepreneur had more than 22,000 followers on Instagram, where she went by the name Bunny Bontiti and often posted about her Christian faith. Her biography read: "All glory to God, Jesus Christ is my Lord & Savior, beauty operator & life producer."

In a press conference which took place shortly after Theresa's death, local police named her killer as Jason Cachuela, age 44, who was later found dead behind a residence in the nearby Hawaiian town of Waipahu in what appeared to be a suicide. They are confirmed that there was a child present when Theresa was shot.

Court records allegedly show that Theresa had secured a restraining order against Cachuela just before Christmas, and days before her death, claiming domestic abuse. This was a claim that he denied.

The mother and influencer wrote in her petition to the court "I am doing this to protect myself, my children, and to hopefully get him the help he needs." She alleged that her husband had repeatedly ignored her requests to leave her alone, and that he had threatened to kill himself in front of her. She also said that he had broken in to garage and hidden under her car. According to local news reports, she had also told her family that her estranged husband was tracking her through her phone and a GPS device in her car.

Theresa's fans have been commenting on her Instagram posts in the days since her death to share their devastation. The influencer's last Instagram posts seem prophetic. Her most recent post, from October, is an image of her which has the caption: "Til death do beauty and I part." Another image, from September, shows how posing in front of a large statue so that it appears she has gold angel wings.

One fan wrote: "You’re in heaven now! I know your family might be in pain from your death but they all have been baptized and know Jesus Christ so I know they know you’re in heaven celebrating. Joy and happiness is all over. I wish I was there with you. And all my loved ones who’ve passed. Rest angel. You’re with the King of Kings and Lord of Lords."

Another person wrote: "I miss you so much, there's an aching inside of me." Another said: "Rest in paradise to a beautiful soul. You will be missed dearly. May god bless you and your kids."

One person who seemed to know Theresa personally said: "Rest in love sweet Angel. No words to express the sadness in my heart. I’m so sorry this happened. Thank you for your friendship and you will always be in my heart."

Following Theresa's death, family members, who affectionately called her Tita, told another local news outlet that the system should have done a better job of shielding her. "The police are supposed to protect. They failed her; the law failed her miserably," said her father Stephen Johnston. "I say this to the fathers out there: handle your sons, get a hold of them, teach them to treat our women with the dignity and respect they require."

Theresa 's aunt Kathleen Johnston added: "Laws got to be changed because this is a heinous act and it could have been prevented.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Theresa's mother Lucita Ani-Nihoa to cover her funeral expenses. She said her daughter had been on her way to eat with her and collect her children's Christmas presents from her when she was murdered.