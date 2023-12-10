A devastated daughter has spoken out after her brother killed their mum during a row over a bacon sandwich

A heartbroken woman whose brother killed their mum over a bacon sandwich has said no jail time will be enough. Jordan Bush, 22, was "devastated" after her mum, Kelly Pitt, 44, was murdered in May 2023.

Jordan's brother, Lewis Bush, 26, had flown into a rage with Kelly at their home in Newport, Wales, during a row over a bacon butty. During his outburst, Kelly called her daughter who could hear Lewis "shouting and screaming" down the line.

Kelly asked her daughter to call the police but she didn't as she thought it was just one of her brother's outbursts that would eventually blow over as it usually did. However, that was not the case on this occasion and, after the call ended, Lewis went on to brutally murder his mum by punching, kicking and stamping her to death.

Jordan's partner, Kieran Saunders, 30, a labourer, found Kelly's body two days later and Lewis was arrested. A post-mortem found Kelly had suffered internal bleeding and 41 rib fractures, with mirror glass and clumps of hair found around her body. Newport Crown Court heard Lewis had subjected his mother to years of domestic violence.

Despite initially denying murder, Lewis changed his plea to guilty just 17 days before the trial was to begin in October 2023. On 10 November 2023, Bush was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 16 years.

Heartbroken Jordan Bush has spoken out about her brother, Lewis Bush, murdering their mum after a row over a bacon sandwich. Picture: SWNS

Jordan, a full-time mum, from Newport, Wales, said: "On our last call my mum asked me to call the police, but I didn't because I thought it was another one of their regular fights. The guilt of not calling 999 will haunt me forever. Little did I know that it was the last time I'd speak to her.

"Lewis and mum always had a complicated relationship but she never stopped loving him. I guess that was her downfall - she cared too much for someone who didn't deserve it.

"Me and mum would talk and text every day, so when I didn't hear from her for a couple of days, I knew something was wrong. When Kieran found my mum dead in the flat it was like my heart had been ripped out.

"16 years is not enough and I feel like I've been robbed of justice. No amount of time will ever be enough to make up for what a stunning person she was. Lewis is despicable and I'll never forgive him for taking my best friend away."

Jordan says her relationship with Lewis was "close when growing up" but became "strained" as they both got older. After losing their sister, Lauren Bush, 24, in April 2021, Lewis' behaviour towards his mum worsened.

"It's always just been the three of us and mum," Jordan said. "Even though he was my older brother, I'd put him in line when he'd lash out at mum. He'd listen to me but he'd, of course, carry on abusing her."

Jordan had asked her mum to throw her brother out due to his ongoing abuse but her mother never did. She said: "I'd plead for mum to kick him out for good because of how horrible he was but she never would because he was her son. I tried to keep an eye on him because I knew what he was like."

On the day of the attack, May 10, 2023, Jordan describes her conversations with her mum as "normal". At 9pm, Jordan received a distress call from Kelly during a heated argument between her and Lewis - during which she asked her daughter to call the police.

Jordan said: "I could hear Lewis having a go at mum for not making him a bacon sandwich, he was really worked up. I could hear mum angrily shouting back why should she when he never pays rent, but I could tell she was terrified and in bits.

"I didn't call 999 because I thought it was one of their usual arguments and would be sorted in the morning. But when I texted mum and she didn't reply, it sent alarm bells ringing."

Jordan continued to try to make contact with Kelly, even speaking to Lewis the next morning, who told her their mum was "ill and in bed". By May 12, with no word from Kelly, Jordan's partner, Kieran, went to her apartment while Jordan stayed at home to look after their two-month-old daughter.

"I made sure Kieran was on the phone with me whilst at my mum's," she said. "As soon as he stepped foot in the flat his voice dropped. "He found mum on her bed, covered in blood. He kept telling me that she was dead but I couldn't take it in."

Kieran called for help from a neighbour who called the police.

During sentencing, Judge Daniel Williams said: “Over the years, the court has heard, you subjected your poor mother to a great deal of violence."

Devastated Jordan said: "I went to every single court hearing and not once did I see a glimpse of remorse on his miserable face. The harrowing footage of him smirking when getting arrested makes me sick to my stomach.

"I'll regret not ringing the police that awful evening, but Lewis' outbursts were the norm. She was loved by all that knew her and adored her granddaughter who she'll never see grow up.