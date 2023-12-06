A man has been charged with attempted murder after a pregnant woman, 29, was stabbed in a village in South Wales. Police arrested 28-year-old Daniel Mihai Popescu, from Merthyr on suspicion of attempt murder on Tuesday morning. He will now appear at Merthyr Magistrates Court on Wedneday.

The police were called just before 9.10am on Tuesday morning (December 5) with a report that a 29-year-old woman, who is said to be heavily pregnant, had been stabbed on Moy Road, Aberfan, Merthyr. The serious assault prompted a response from armed officers in the Welsh town to track down the man who fled the scene after the stabbing. A local school and childcare centre were also put under lockdown for safety.