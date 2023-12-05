South Wales Police confirmed that a 29-year-old woman has been stabbed after an incident in Aberfan

A 29-year-old woman has been stabbed as armed officer search for a male suspect in the Welsh village of Aberfan. (Credit: Getty Images

A 29-year-old woman has been stabbed and injured after a serious assault which prompted a response from armed officers in the Welsh town of Aberfan.

South Wales Police confirmed that armed officer are still searching for a male suspect, who left the scene after the stabbing. A local school and childcare centre have been locked down for safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and inquiries are ongoing to find him. A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers. Local schools have activated their lockdown protocols to keep pupils safe whilst the incident is ongoing.

“We continue to request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident. The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”