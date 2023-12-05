Aberfan: 29-year-old woman stabbed as police hunt for male suspect after village locked down
South Wales Police confirmed that a 29-year-old woman has been stabbed after an incident in Aberfan
A 29-year-old woman has been stabbed and injured after a serious assault which prompted a response from armed officers in the Welsh town of Aberfan.
South Wales Police confirmed that armed officer are still searching for a male suspect, who left the scene after the stabbing. A local school and childcare centre have been locked down for safety.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “The suspect left the scene immediately after the incident and inquiries are ongoing to find him. A search of the immediate area is being carried out by armed officers. Local schools have activated their lockdown protocols to keep pupils safe whilst the incident is ongoing.
“We continue to request that people avoid the area so that we can effectively deal with this incident. The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent one emergency ambulance, one air ambulance and one Cymru high acuity response unit to the scene, where advanced critical care support was delivered by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service. We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for further treatment.”
