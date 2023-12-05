Residents and locals have been urged to avoid the local area near Moy Road after reports of a serious assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Childcare facilities are in lockdown and armed officers have been deployed in the Welsh village of Aberfan after reports of a serious assault.

South Wales Police has said that residents surrounding Moy Road are being urged to avoid the area after the incident, which took place at 9.10am on Tuesday morning (December 5). One person has been taken to hospital after paramedics delivered "advanced critical care".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A local school and childcare centre have both been put into lockdown while police deal with the incident. Trinity Childcare and Family Centre said: "We are currently in lockdown as a precaution due to an incident within the community. All staff and children are safe."

Rhiannon Stephens Davies, head teacher of the nearby Greenfield School, said: "We are aware of an ongoing police incident in Aberfan. We just wanted to reassure you that as a precaution we are keeping the pupils safe inside the building, and all perimeter gates are locked."