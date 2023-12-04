Cardiff nightclub death: Woman, 21, dies after taking ill at Vaults nightclub as venue pays tribute
A spokesperson for the nightclub has said staff are "heartbroken" by the news that a 21-year-old died at the venue over the weekend
A 21-year-old woman has died after attending a late-night music event in Cardiff. Nightclub venue Vaults, which holds events in the basement of Portland House on West Bute Street in the city centre, said in a statement posted to social media that staff were "heartbroken" to learn of the news of the young woman's death.
The woman died at an event in the venue on early Saturday morning (December 2). A spokesperson for the nightclub said: "During an event, concerns were raised for an individual who was immediately taken to the onsite medic for medical assistance. South Wales Ambulance service arrived within minutes to the aid of our media, but tragically the individual passed away despite every effort from the medical staff."
The venue thanked emergency services for their assistance and shared their condolences with the woman's family. Vaults added: "Safety is our number one priority as a venue, and we will continue to implement our strict policies through our upcoming events."
South Wales Police are continuing investigations into the woman's death, after describing her death as "sudden and unexplained". She has not yet been named.
