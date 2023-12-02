Mercedes van driver jailed for killing schoolgirl Lexi McDavid who was getting off a bus in Huyton, Merseyside
A Mercedes van driver has been jailed for killing a 12-year-old girl in a road accident
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Mercedes van driver who killed a 12-year-old girl as she got off a bus has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.
David Pursglove was driving on Princess Drive in Huyton, Merseyside, when the accident happened. His van hit 12-year-old Lexi McDavid from Huyton, who was given CPR by passengers but died shortly after being admitted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 35-year-old, of Moorhey Road, Maghull, has now been sentenced for the crash, which happened on June 7, 2022. It took place at 3.30pm, as Lexi made her way to a friend’s house.
Pursglove pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Liverpool & Knowsley Magistrates Court on 3 November this year. On Friday he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and was sentenced to eight months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and four months.
Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from Merseyside Police's serious collision investigation unit said: “Our thoughts remain very much with Lexi’s parents and the rest of her family at this sad time. They have been supported by specially trained family liaison officers throughout the case. I thank those officers for their professionalism and dedication.
“This has been a very traumatic time for Lexi’s family and I know that the incident has affected so many people in the community. I would like to thank members of the public who rushed to help Lexi that day and who did everything they could to help.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I would ask that as drivers, we all reflect on how we use our vehicles on the road. Excess speed kills and causes unimaginable harm to people who become involved in road crashes. Not one of us would want to be involved in such incidents and we must change driving behaviour to reduce that harm.
“Merseyside Police are committed to the prevention of road death, to work towards Vision Zero - our strategy focused on driving down the amount of road traffic collisions in our regions and to lower the number of people killed and seriously injured on our streets. However, this is something that we must all do in partnership. Communities can also take a stand and help us to make the roads safer. We know how much you want to help us, so that we can ensure roads and shared spaces are used responsibly and that people abide by the laws we enforce.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.