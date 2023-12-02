Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mercedes van driver who killed a 12-year-old girl as she got off a bus has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving.

David Pursglove was driving on Princess Drive in Huyton, Merseyside, when the accident happened. His van hit 12-year-old Lexi McDavid from Huyton, who was given CPR by passengers but died shortly after being admitted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

The 35-year-old, of Moorhey Road, Maghull, has now been sentenced for the crash, which happened on June 7, 2022. It took place at 3.30pm, as Lexi made her way to a friend’s house.

Pursglove pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing at Liverpool & Knowsley Magistrates Court on 3 November this year. On Friday he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and was sentenced to eight months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for two years and four months.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson from Merseyside Police's serious collision investigation unit said: “Our thoughts remain very much with Lexi’s parents and the rest of her family at this sad time. They have been supported by specially trained family liaison officers throughout the case. I thank those officers for their professionalism and dedication.

“This has been a very traumatic time for Lexi’s family and I know that the incident has affected so many people in the community. I would like to thank members of the public who rushed to help Lexi that day and who did everything they could to help.

“I would ask that as drivers, we all reflect on how we use our vehicles on the road. Excess speed kills and causes unimaginable harm to people who become involved in road crashes. Not one of us would want to be involved in such incidents and we must change driving behaviour to reduce that harm.