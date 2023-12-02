A man has died after a crash on the A303 near Thruxton in Hampshire

A man in his 40s has died after an accident on the A303 in Hampshire.

The accident, which involved his red Mini Cooper and a lorry, happened near Thruxton just before 9.30am yesterday (December 1). The driver, who was from Kingsdon in Somerset, died at the scene, and police say his family has been told.

The road was closed for much of Friday while investigation work took place. Police want to hear from anyone who was on the A303 and saw the collision or a red Mini and HGV in the moments before it, to get in touch, especially if they have relevant dash cam footage.