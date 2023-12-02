A303 crash: Man dies after collision between Mini Cooper and HGV
A man has died after a crash on the A303 near Thruxton in Hampshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man in his 40s has died after an accident on the A303 in Hampshire.
The accident, which involved his red Mini Cooper and a lorry, happened near Thruxton just before 9.30am yesterday (December 1). The driver, who was from Kingsdon in Somerset, died at the scene, and police say his family has been told.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The road was closed for much of Friday while investigation work took place. Police want to hear from anyone who was on the A303 and saw the collision or a red Mini and HGV in the moments before it, to get in touch, especially if they have relevant dash cam footage.
Anyone with information should can 101 quoting reference 44230491058.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.