Rail passengers are set to face severe disruption this weekend as two 24-hour strikes by train drivers from different companies will take place. Union members at East Midlands Railway and LNER will walk out today (Saturday 2 December) followed by drivers on four other lines tomorrow (Sunday 3 December).

A total of 15 train operating companies will be affected by strike action between today and Friday 8 December after ASLEF members voted to continue taking industrial action for the next six months. An overtime ban across all operators in England will also hit services nationwide until next weekend.

East Midlands Railway said it will not operate services on any of its routes on Saturday, while the overtime ban may cause some late notice cancellations and changes to train times. Passengers have been advised to check before travelling.

LNER is running a reduced timetable between Edinburgh and London and Leeds and London on Saturday. There will also be no trains to or from London King's Cross on Sunday due to planned engineering work. LNER said bus replacements would be in place on Sunday but warned they would have "extremely limited availability and will take considerably longer [approximately 120 minutes]."

Listed are the train operators that will be affected this weekend by the disruption.

Saturday, December 2

East Midlands Railway

London North Eastern Railway

Sunday, December 3

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern

Great Northern Thameslink

West Midlands Trains

ASLEF's general secretary Mick Whelan said he has not had any talks with employers since April and has not met Transport Secretary Mark Harper since last December. He said: "We are in this for the long haul. Our members, who have not had a pay rise for nearly five years now, are determined that the train companies and the Tory government that stands behind them do the right thing.”

