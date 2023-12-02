The Met Office has issued new snow and ice warnings across the UK this weekend as temperatures plummet below freezing

The Met Office has issued new snow and ice warnings across the UK this weekend as temperatures plummet below freezing. (Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Fresh weather warnings have been issued for parts of the UK this weekend as temperatures plummet below freezing. Forecasters have warned the wintry conditions could affect some road and rail journeys with icy surfaces posing the risk of injury from slips and falls.

Glasgow Airport was forced to cancel all fights this morning due to “heavier than forecast snow” with the airport hoping to “resume operations as soon as possible”. Munich Airport has also cancelled all flights until at least noon because of heavy snow, according to a statement on its website. Around 320 of 760 flights planned for Saturday had been scratched so far, it said.

New yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have now been issued by the Met Office. The regions allocated with a yellow weather warning for snow and ice today (Saturday 2 December) include Cumbria, Lancashire, Dumfries and Galloway. More regions have also been issued the same warning for today. These include:

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Darlington

Durham

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Redcar and Cleveland

Stockton-on-Tees

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Greater Manchester

Halton

Lancashire

Merseyside

Warrington

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Wrexham

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

North Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

York

The Met Office warned that some places will likely see 1-3 cm of snow, with 5-10 cm “possible over some hills and mountains of Wales, the Peak District and south Pennines”. Ice will be an additional hazard. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have also been extended to Sunday (3 December) for several regions. These regions are listed below.

Amber cold health alerts are also in place for five regions: the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber until 5 December. This means the impact of the cold weather is "likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time".

Temperatures dipped as low as -11C in northern Scotland overnight. Several sporting events have been cancelled due to snow and icy conditions. Crewe's match with Bristol Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday has been called off and rearranged for 12 December, with the playing surface judged unsafe.

