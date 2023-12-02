UK weather forecast: Met Office issues new snow and ice warnings as temperatures plummet - which regions are affected?
The Met Office has issued new snow and ice warnings across the UK this weekend as temperatures plummet below freezing
Fresh weather warnings have been issued for parts of the UK this weekend as temperatures plummet below freezing. Forecasters have warned the wintry conditions could affect some road and rail journeys with icy surfaces posing the risk of injury from slips and falls.
Glasgow Airport was forced to cancel all fights this morning due to “heavier than forecast snow” with the airport hoping to “resume operations as soon as possible”. Munich Airport has also cancelled all flights until at least noon because of heavy snow, according to a statement on its website. Around 320 of 760 flights planned for Saturday had been scratched so far, it said.
New yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have now been issued by the Met Office. The regions allocated with a yellow weather warning for snow and ice today (Saturday 2 December) include Cumbria, Lancashire, Dumfries and Galloway. More regions have also been issued the same warning for today. These include:
Derby
Derbyshire
Leicester
Leicestershire
Lincolnshire
Nottingham
Nottinghamshire
Darlington
Durham
Hartlepool
Middlesbrough
Redcar and Cleveland
Stockton-on-Tees
Cheshire East
Cheshire West and Chester
Greater Manchester
Halton
Lancashire
Merseyside
Warrington
Conwy
Denbighshire
Flintshire
Gwynedd
Merthyr Tydfil
Monmouthshire
Powys
Rhondda Cynon Taf
Wrexham
Herefordshire
Shropshire
Staffordshire
Stoke-on-Trent
Telford and Wrekin
Warwickshire
West Midlands Conurbation
Worcestershire
East Riding of Yorkshire
Kingston upon Hull
North East Lincolnshire
North Lincolnshire
North Yorkshire
South Yorkshire
West Yorkshire
York
The Met Office warned that some places will likely see 1-3 cm of snow, with 5-10 cm “possible over some hills and mountains of Wales, the Peak District and south Pennines”. Ice will be an additional hazard. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have also been extended to Sunday (3 December) for several regions. These regions are listed below.
Amber cold health alerts are also in place for five regions: the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber until 5 December. This means the impact of the cold weather is "likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time".
Temperatures dipped as low as -11C in northern Scotland overnight. Several sporting events have been cancelled due to snow and icy conditions. Crewe's match with Bristol Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday has been called off and rearranged for 12 December, with the playing surface judged unsafe.
The Environment Agency in the UK has urged people to take care near rivers, canals, lakes and ponds, while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police have issued safety advice. The lowest temperature recorded on Friday was -9.4C (49F) in Shap in Cumbria.
