Glasgow Airport: Flights resume after several cancelled due to 'heavier than forecast snow' - affected departures and arrivals
Glasgow Airport has resumed its operations after several flights were cancelled this morning due to "heavier than forecast snow"
Glasgow Airport had cancelled all of its flights due to “heavier than forecast snow” and earlier this morning said it was hoping to “resume operations as soon as possible”. The busy Scottish airport said “winter teams” had been working overnight and advised passengers travelling to and from the airport to check with their airline for further updates.
It has now said that the runway has reopened.
At saying just before 7.30am that flights were cancelled, at 10.20am, the airport posted: “Our runway is now fully operational again and we are working with our airline partners and their handlers to resume flight schedules. Passengers should continue to contact their airlines for further info. Thank you to everyone affected for their patience and understanding.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Despite the plea, passengers have taken to social media to criticise the airport for the disruption. One wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Absolute shambles as usual”.
Weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK as temperatures plunged below freezing overnight. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings through Saturday morning for the northern coast and southwest of Scotland, as well as southwest and the eastern coast of England.
Forecasters warn the snowy conditions could affect some roads and railways, while there is an increased risk of injury from icy surfaces. Overnight temperatures reached minus 10C in some places with Tulloch Bridge and Eskdalemuir in Scotland reaching minus 8C.
Temperatures are tipped to continue to fall over the weekend with Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth telling The Mirror that it will be minus 3C or minus 4C for many towns and cities on Saturday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A number of Scottish Professional Football League matches were postponed ahead of the weekend, with Dundee United's trip to face Morton at Cappielow called off and the game between Ayr and Arbroath at Somerset Park. The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber cold health alerts in five regions including the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber until 5 December. The alert means "cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.