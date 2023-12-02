Glasgow Airport has resumed its operations after several flights were cancelled this morning due to "heavier than forecast snow"

Glasgow Airport had cancelled all of its flights due to “heavier than forecast snow” and earlier this morning said it was hoping to “resume operations as soon as possible”. The busy Scottish airport said “winter teams” had been working overnight and advised passengers travelling to and from the airport to check with their airline for further updates.

It has now said that the runway has reopened.

At saying just before 7.30am that flights were cancelled, at 10.20am, the airport posted: “Our runway is now fully operational again and we are working with our airline partners and their handlers to resume flight schedules. Passengers should continue to contact their airlines for further info. Thank you to everyone affected for their patience and understanding.”

Despite the plea, passengers have taken to social media to criticise the airport for the disruption. One wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Absolute shambles as usual”.

Weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the UK as temperatures plunged below freezing overnight. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings through Saturday morning for the northern coast and southwest of Scotland, as well as southwest and the eastern coast of England.

Forecasters warn the snowy conditions could affect some roads and railways, while there is an increased risk of injury from icy surfaces. Overnight temperatures reached minus 10C in some places with Tulloch Bridge and Eskdalemuir in Scotland reaching minus 8C.

Glasgow Airport has resumed its operations after several flights were cancelled this morning due to "heavier than forecast snow". (Photo: Getty Images)

Temperatures are tipped to continue to fall over the weekend with Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth telling The Mirror that it will be minus 3C or minus 4C for many towns and cities on Saturday.

