The husband of a late influencer and animal lover who died of suicide has shared new footage of her, along with a new tribute.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Raines was visibly emotional in the new video where he shared a montage clip of unseen moments featuring his late wife Mikayla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a new YouTube video uploaded on Sunday (July 27), Ethan thanked fans for their support in the weeks since his wife’s untimetely death. He described the time that has passed as the “hardest time” for everyone in the family and also at the animal rescue organisation his wife founded, SaveFox Rescue.

The video was also shared on the SaveaFox Rescue Instagram page. The caption Ethan described his late wife as a person who was "purely glowing and one in a trillion." The full caption read: "I hope you can enjoy seeing Mikayla in some of these candid clips. She truly was a radiant positive energy. A pure glowing individual; one in a trillion. A piece of me that I'll never get back."

In the video, Ethan’s voice broke and he struggled to hold back tears as he thanked people for their letters and flowers following Mikayla’s death.

YouTube star Mikayla Raines died by suicide at age 29. Photo: saveafox_rescue/Instagram | saveafox_rescue/Instagram

“I know that you all saw her as a hero to the animals but she was a lot more than that,” he said. “She wasn’t just an animal rescuer, she was an advocate and an educator and a daughter and a sister and a mother - a mother not just to Freya but she was a surrogate as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was an artist and she was a really great singer and she was a lot of things that most people didn’t get to see.”

Ethan cried as he said that the memorial montage was “hard to watch,” but added that he would encourage people to do so. In the 20-minute montage video, Mikayla was seen stroking tortoises and beaming at the camera while at home.

In one clip, Mikayla was seen balancing on the back of the horse with her arms raised as it galloped in an open field. In many others she was seen cuddling foxes and feeding other animals.

There were also snapshots of treasured family moments; from Christmas celebrations to days at the theme park. There were many moments captured that Mikayla spent with her daughter in the park and gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan went on to say that he will never recover from Mikayla’s death. “But, I’m so glad we all were gifted these many years with her,” he added.

Many fans have left their own tributes to Mikayla on the latest video. “She has the purest and most beautiful heart. A shining light in a world of darkness,” one person said. A second person wrote: “We can see just how deeply you loved her by how you captured her in videos. She poured her heart into all that was around her. Especially Freya. She loved her so deeply. Sending you so much love. This was a beautiful tribute to her.”

Ethan previously spoke about being left broken after his wife’s death. He described the loss as “unimaginable” and described Mikayla as “the most amazing and inspiring individual.” He also said their daughter Freya had been left “heartbroken” by her mom’s death.

Ethan recalled how his wife had been subject to internet trolls before her death and spoke about the impact it had on her. "[Mikayla] felt as if the entire world had turned against her,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikayla was known for her passion for wildlife, which began at a young age. On her website, she said she raised her first baby fox at age 15.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.