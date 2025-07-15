The death of YouTuber Mikayla Raines was announced by her husband Ethan Raines in June.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cause of death has now been revealed for YouTube star Mikayla Raines who was best known as a fox rescue activist. Ethan Raines took to Instagram to explain what had happened to his wife and began the video by saying that “This is not a video warning and trigger warning, this is not a video for children.”

Ethan Raines continued by adding that “This is a video that I never planned on making and it’s completely devastating having to sit down and write this out. But a couple of days ago, Mikayla Raines passed away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the most hurtful and difficult time of my life, so still bear with me whilst I try and read this through the tears.”

Ethan added that “As many of you know she was on the autism spectrum and while that made her life very difficult it allowed her to hyperfocus on one thing and that one thing was obviously animals.

Cause of Death Revealed for YouTube star Mikayla Raines who passed away at 29. Photo: saveafox_rescue/Instagram | saveafox_rescue/Instagram

"From a young age she dedicated every waking hour of her life to helping them, whether it was helping a snapping turtle cross the road or saving 500 foxes from a terrible fur farm."

Mikayla Raines died by suicide and TMZ has now reported that she was on her Minnesota property ... according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

She was found dead on June 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Mikayla Raines’s death, the Non-Profit Fox Rescue group Save A Fox which Mikayla had started when she was only 20, paid tribute to her on Instagram. The tribute read: “We have suffered a loss that is unimaginable. Mikayla was truly the most amazing and inspiring individual I have ever known, and not having her here makes everything feel empty. I feel broken. But I will continue her dream, and I hope to have your support going forward so that we can do good in her name.”

Save A Fox organised a celebration of Mikayla Raines’s life on July 12 and took to Instagram to share the news and said: “We will be doing a livestream for Mikayla's Celebration of Life this Saturday the 12th starting at 11am central time. The stream should be broadcasting on Facebook, and YouTube. We wish you all could be here in person, but logistically that just isn't possible.

“But we hope you are able to watch from afar, and be present in spirit! Mikayla's mother was kind enough to cover all the costs of the livestream setup, as a thank you to everyone that supported her mission.

“And of course, thank you all for your continued support. None of this is possible without you.”

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.