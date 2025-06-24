Influencer Mikayla Raines has tragically died by suicide at the age of 29.

YouTube star Mikayla Raines has died by suicide and the influencer’s husband Ethan Raines has taken to Instagram to explain what has happened. He started by saying “This is not a video warning and trigger warning, this is not a video for children.”

Ethan went on to say that “This is a video that I never planned on making and it’s completely devastating having to sit down and write this out. But a couple of days ago, Mikayla Raines passed away.”

“This is the most hurtful and difficult time of my life, so still bear with me whilst I try and read this through the tears.” He also said: “As many of you know she was on the autism spectrum and while that made her life very difficult it allowed her to hyperfocus on one thing and that one thing was obviously animals.

"From a young age she dedicated every waking hour of her life to helping them, whether it was helping a snapping turtle cross the road or saving 500 foxes from a terrible fur farm."

Mikayla Raines was only 20 when she started the Non-Profit Fox Rescue group Save A Fox in 2016. On Save A Fox Instagram page it reads: “We have suffered a loss that is unimaginable. Mikayla was truly the most amazing and inspiring individual I have ever known, and not having her here makes everything feel empty. I feel broken. But I will continue her dream, and I hope to have your support going forward so that we can do good in her name.”

Following Save A Fox Instagram post, Juniper Wildlife refuge, a non profit organisation said: “This is so tragic. So many in our community have foxes that only came to us because of Mikayla’s dedication to her mission and empathy toward animals. We will all carry a small piece of her light that lives on through them. There are really no words to describe how sorry I am for your loss and the pain that you and all of her loved ones are suffering. I hope her memory continues to bring all of you strength. 🤍”

Jennifer Knight wrote: “I’m so sorry 😞 This is all devastating. I’m incredibly sorry for you and your family and the wonderful animals you save 💔,” whilst Miranda Sanders said: “Mikayla was one of a kind. One of the most selfless, passionate, and purehearted souls I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. The world is dimmer without her and I am so so sorry Ethan. We’re here for you now and always.

“To the vile, spineless individuals who tormented her…I hope you never forget this post. I hope the weight of this loss sits heavy on your conscience every single day. Your cruelty, born from nothing but jealousy and insecurity, took away a bright beautiful life doing gods work and left a wound that will never fully heal for many humans and animals.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking tragedies imaginable and I will do anything I can to help. Stay strong Ethan and I always will love our beautiful Mikayla.

“You’ve been in our thoughts and prayers constantly. We love you all 🙏.”

Ethan claimed that Mikayla Raines had suffered abuse from people in the animal rescue community, as well as people she knew and didn’t know. He said: “They spread false rumors, and being the sensitive person she was, it deeply affected her.

"She tried for years to push through the pain, but this time it was too much."

Mikayla is survived by Ethan and their daughter Freya.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.