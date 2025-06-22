Police were called to the flat where actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar had been staying.

Beloved actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar has been found dead in an apartment in Mumbai at the age of 34. According to the Hindustan Times, “A message was received from the main control room stating that an unconscious person was found in Room No 102, R4, Ram Mandir Road, Mumbai's Goregaon West, and police assistance was required,” the police informed.

India Today reported that“The 34-year-old actor is believed to have died by suicide Goregaon Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigations.” It has been reported that actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar had been under stress, which is believed to have stemmed from lack of work in the industry.

Actor Tushar had been part of the Marathi musical play Sangeet Bibat Akhyan and had also started his own video production business, Ghanta Naad Production. Entertainment journalist Viishakha Mahadik shared a photo of him on her Instagram and wrote: “People can be very broken inside. A smiling face doesn't mean a person is happy. Sometimes all you need is a hug... Two love words are needed. But where is humanity living in humans recently? Who has time left to give someone? People are getting lost in the crowd of people. It is impossible to meet again now!!”

Actor and casting director Ashish Narkhedkar took to Facebook and wrote: “Who does this madness friend… Didn’t we talk last week? Ghadi.l.. No… Tushar Ghadigaonkar u will be missed forever.”

In December 2024, NationalWorld reported on the death of actress Shobitha Shivanna who was known for her roles in TV and films, according to reports, the 20-year-old actress was found dead in her bedroom at her apartment.

Shobhitha Shivanna, who had married in 2023, had starred in TV serials such as such as Gaalipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Brahmagantu and Krishna Rukmini and movies such as Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, and Vandana.

In the same month, actor and film maker Gurupradad was found dead at home in a suspected suicide. The police rushed to his flat and discovered his body hanging in the drawing room in a highly decomposed state.

Guruprasad’s neighbours reportedly last saw the film director and actor enter his flat five to six days before his body was discovered. Indian politician D.K. Shivakuma, who is the Deputy Chief Minister of Kamataka took to X and wrote: ““I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Mr. Guruprasad, a creative director and a native of Kanakpur. I pray that the soul of Guruprasad, who contributed his own style to silver screen and television, may rest in peace. I also share in the pain of the deceased’s family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.