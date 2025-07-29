A social media star has died of a rare cancer at just 22 years old - hours after she posted a tragic final selfie telling her fans it was the last time they'd see her conscious

Camila Trevisol, an influencer who was known for appearing at rodeos across Brazil, died of a rare form of bone cancer last week.

Hours beofre her untimely death she had posted a heartbreaking photo of herself on her Instagram page telling her followers it would be the last time they would see her conscious.

Camila, who was also a model, said that she was in pain and having difficulty breathing and had chosen to be sedated.

“She couldn't take it anymore and asked to be sedated,” her mum Patricia wrote in a post on her daughter's account. “She already has been sedated so she won't suffer any more and can await God's will.”

Hours later, the beauty queen's family published on social media posthumous letter that the young star had prepared for her friends and followers to confirm she had died.

Influencer Camila Trevisol has died aged 22 of a rare form of bone cancer. Photo by Instagram/@trevisol.camila. | Instagram/@trevisol.camila

The letter read: “I know it's not an easy time, but I wrote this and asked for it to be posted. Everyone who passed through my life left a moment that I will carry with me forever, so I am very grateful to everyone who took time out of their lives to enjoy it with me, follow me on Instagram, pray, talk and everything else.

She went on to deliver an inspirational message she wanted to leave with her fans: “I have already fulfilled my role here on earth and I know that my role was to inspire and influence you about life, that you have to enjoy every moment regardless of what you are going through, life is only one and time is too precious not to appreciate each moment, so live and never give up, never think negatively, never give up.”

She added that one of her last wishes was for her Instagram account remain active so that everyone could “always come in and remember how I was and everything I lived through.” “I love you all and thank you very much for being with me in this life and for everyone who visited me,”she wrote.

She concluded: “I want you to know that I am going in peace and my suffering is over, but do not think that it was because I did not have the strength and courage to fight, but because I was no longer able to suffer. God wanted me with him and I know that my legacy will always be. remembered…until next life I love you.”

Friends and fans left messages of condolence on the post and shared their memories of Camila. Emily Stéfany recalled sharing the stage with the model at the Americana Rodeo Festival and being crowned second queen.

“Our dream came true together, and living this dream by your side was so much better!' she wrote. It's shocking how evolved, strong, inspiring, courageous, and a thousand other good adjectives she was that I can't even mention!' another commenter wrote. “Until next time, Camila... I'd like to meet you in all of them!”

One fan said: “My condolences, you will be remembered my love!! we love you eternally.” A second fan said: “Now shining in the Creator's world. Peace to your soul and may God comfort your family and friends.”

Camila was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016 when she was just a child. At the time, a tumour was found in her femur after she visited a doctor because she was experiencing leg pain after being hit by a football. She underwent chemotherapy and was cancer free by 2017.

But in 2023, she was then diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, an aggressive form of the illness that attacks the bone tissue.