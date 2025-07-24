A lifestyle, family and fashion influencer is mourning the death of her dad - telling fans that although he was suffering from cancer doctors don’t know what caused him to die.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie Sian Thornton Howard, who has more than 75,000 followers on Instagram, wrote a lengthy tribute to her late dad online alongside a black and white image of the pair together.

She began the post, which she uploaded on Tuesday July 22, to say that her heart had been “broken in to a million pieces” and that she, and her family, were “physically hurting”. “I just can’t believe he’s not here”, she went on, describing her dad as “the glue of our family”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The social media star explained that her dad had died with herself and other family members by his side, “stroking his head, holding his hand and telling him how much we loved him”. Expressing her grief, she said “the first thing” she wanted to do when she woke up that morning was go see him and watch him play with her sons.

She went on to say that medics could not determine her dad’s cause of death, although he had been suffering with cancer for the last few years of his life. “ The ironic thing is, it wasn’t even the cancer that he so bravely battled the last 2.5 years. He was a medical mystery in the end and even top specialists in the country couldn’t get to the bottom of what was going on,” she said.

The 35-year-old continued to say she felt too young to not have her dad with her. “I see or speak to my dad every. single. day. I want to freeze life , the thought of things happening that my dad will never experience breaks my heart and feels hard to accept. I honestly don’t know how I am going to continue my life without him in it.”

Fashion, family and lifestyle influencer Natalie Sian Thornton Howard is mourning the death of her dad, who she described as a 'medical mystery'. Photo by Instagram/@natalie.s.t.howard.x. | Instagram/@natalie.s.t.howard.x

She added: “The thought that the boys won’t have my dad in their lives breaks me. We’ve promised to make sure the boys get my dads calmness, selflessness love & wit through all of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heartbroken star ended her tribute with this line: “Dad you put most men to shame. I love you so much it hurts,” with a broken heart emoji.

Natalie received many messages of support and condolence on her post. Among those who commented were fellow lifestyle influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, known as Mrs Hinch, who became famous for giving cleaning advice to her millions of Instagram followers.

She wrote: “I somehow stumbled across your post, and never have I read words that I’ve related to so deeply in my life. First of all, I just wanted to say hello — and I’m so, so sorry to read this. The pain… it’s indescribable. It’s physical, it’s unbearable. But please believe me when I say: you are not alone.

“What I do know is this: your dad’s blood runs through your veins. His soul lives on in you. So every time you choose to wake up, to keep breathing through that heavy ache in your stomach, to just keep going — that is grief, yes. But it is also the most powerful kind of love. The unbreakable love between a father and daughter. Keep making him proud, because I promise you — he’s watching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And remember: life doesn’t go on forever for anyone. And as awful as that can feel, it also means this isn’t the end. One day, we’ll hold them again. You’ll start to notice his little signs — in the quiet moments, in the ways you need him most. So from one daddy’s girl missing her hero, to another…Keep going. You’re going to be okay. All my love to you and your family, Sophie.”

Fans also left messages. “I am so deeply sorry. He sounded like the most amazing dad and how lucky you were to call him yours. Sending you and the family lots of love,” one person said. Another wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this he looked and sounded like an incredible person. Sending so much love to you all.”