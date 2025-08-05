Influencer mum, age 32, breaks her spine after attempting viral TikTok ‘Stiletto Challenge’ inspired by Nicki Minaj

A social media star has broken her spine after attempting to perform the viral "Stiletto Challenge" which was inspired by singer Nicki Minaj.

32-year-old Mariana Barutkina had tried to balance on a jar of baby food on top of an upturned saucepan - while wearing stilettos.

Video footage shows the mum trying to perform the stunt on her kitchen island, all helped by a friend - but it went wrong, she fell backwards onto the ground and subsequently broke her spin.

The “Stiletto Challenge" has gone viral on social media. It involves recreating the famous pose in Nicki Minaj's "High School" music video. In the video, the singeris filmed beside a swimming pool in stilettos, crouching with one leg crossed over the other.

Mariana, a nail beautician from Yekaterinburg, Russia, also tried to carry out the challenge just eight weeks after giving birth. She said in another video: “I decided to start a blog, my first content shoot — and here I am leaving the doctor’s with a diagnosis. Irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment.”

The new mum added that she was left with a compression flexion fracture to her spine - and now has to wear a corset for three months.

Influencer Mariana Barutkina broke her spine when she attempted the viral "Stiletto Challenge" inspired by Nicki Minaj. Photo by Instagram.
The star didn’t gain any sympathy from her followers, however. Irony? Karma? Stupidity and courage,” commented one person. “To live to 32, have children, but not gain intelligence - you have to try really hard,” said another.

In response to the criticism, Maria said she had two nannies to help care for her child and one of them was with him while she was attempting the stunt.

She said: “Because of one video, which was poorly filmed, I woke up as a popular person. People, thank you for the popularity, for your concerns and for your comments.

“I am doing great, I am following the recommendations and now I live in the status of a ‘star’…. For those who are worried about my child, I will also reassure you, he has two nannies and while I was filming, one of them was with him.”

