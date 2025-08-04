Dame Stella Rimington, the former director general of MI5 and the first woman to lead Britain’s domestic security service, has died aged 90.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the family said: “Dame Stella Rimington died peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family and dogs and determinedly held on to the life she loved until her last breath.”

Dame Stella Rimington, the former director general of MI5 and the first woman to lead Britain’s domestic security service, has died. | Joel Ryan/PA Wire

Rimington, served as director general of MI5 from 1992 to 1996.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was born on May 13 1935 in South Norwood and died on Sunday night.

She joined MI5 full time in 1969, having been recruited as a part-time clerk typist by its office in New Delhi’s British High Commission after she accompanied her husband on a diplomatic posting there four years earlier.

She became director of each of the service’s operational branches before she was appointed to deputy director general in 1991 and then director general a year later.

During her tenure in the top job, between 1992 and 1996, there were threats from the IRA and Russia, while the Islamist terror threat was also emerging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was the first to be publicly identified when appointed and when a newspaper published a photo of her house, she and her family had to move to a covert location for their own protection.

After leaving MI5 in 1996, Dame Stella began a career as a novelist.